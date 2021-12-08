Hailey Mayor Martha Burke will keep the city’s mask order in place until Jan. 10, 2022, to reduce the risk of COVID transmission during the holiday tourism season, the city announced on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Burke will not be scheduling a City Council discussion this month to reevaluate the policy, the release stated.
The health order requires residents and visitors ages 5 and up to wear masks, face coverings or face shields in indoor public spaces and in outdoor settings where social distancing is not possible.
Exemptions apply to people spaced 6 or more feet apart outside, anyone eating or drinking at a food establishment, participants in athletic tournaments, first responders and anyone undergoing a medical procedure involving the face.
“The order contains no requirement for businesses to enforce the order, but we’ve found it is extremely helpful when businesses voluntarily post face-covering information at their entryways,” the city stated.
City Council members initially planned to extend the mask order by another 30 days on Nov. 8. It was discovered at the meeting, however, that the order—which Burke previously signed on October 15—contained a clerical error listing a sunset date of Jan. 10 instead of Dec. 8. Councilmembers then concurred that a 90-day extension into January was “reasonable,” as long they had an option to repeal the order at any point.
Burke said at the time that she was most concerned about Blaine County employees who commute from surrounding counties that have vaccination rates below the state’s average of 50%.
Since Nov. 8, the statewide average has increased by seven percentage points to 57%. Meanwhile, surrounding counties—except for Camas—have seen their vaccination rates increase by 11 to 16 percentage points.
As of Monday evening, the vaccination rate in Lincoln and Minidoka Counties had risen from 35% to 51%; Butte County, 41% to 56%; Custer County, 43 to 52%; and Gooding County, 36% to 55%. Camas County remained at 48% throughout November and early December. ￼
