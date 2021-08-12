The Hailey City Council on Monday extended the city’s COVID-19 emergency health order until February 9, 2022. The health order advises, but does not require, unvaccinated residents to wear face coverings.
The council also extended the city’s emergency powers ordinance by six months, allowing the council and Mayor Martha Burke to place emergency orders as necessary.
While councilmembers expressed concern about the new delta variant, they found an indoor mask requirement was premature. Burke said she would take “future action” if masks became necessary, basing any changes to health orders on information from the South Central Public Health District.
On one hand, Burke said, a worsening COVID-19 situation was “looming” in the Wood River Valley. On the other hand, she was concerned that a mask mandate would incite pushback.
“This [variant] is very real and I’m afraid it’s coming. I do worry that by us stalling, in a month our rates will be so high that kids 12 years old and under who aren’t vaccinated will face real hardship,” she said. “I’m worried about our teachers and schools. And I will request that the community wears masks indoors.
“But the other side of this is there will be pushback from residents who aren’t interested in protecting those who are not vaccinated for whatever reason. I don't think we're ready for that."
While voting to maintain the status quo, Councilman Sam Linnet noted that the city’s health order did not reflect a new recommendation by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention to wear masks indoors in “high-transmission” areas.
A sign outside Albertsons this week reflected that recommendation, asking all shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Customers on Wednesday could be seen returning to their cars to retrieve masks after reading the sign.
“We’re learning new things everyday about new variants and breakthrough cases,” Linnet said. “Cases are increasing. Things are not looking great.”
Linnet described a “trifecta” of risk factors facing the region.
“We have a hospital staffing and labor shortage. Hospitals can’t increase capacity. We have people delaying getting medical care [because of concerns about COVID], and ending up requiring more intensive care,” he said. “And then we have an increase in population here, and in the Treasure Valley.”
As of last Wednesday, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center was at full capacity and on full diversion, sending all patients to St. Luke’s Boise, according to St. Luke’s spokeswoman Joy Prudek. Other hospitals in the Treasure Valley were teetering between full and almost full.
Prudek said about 25% of all hospital admissions system-wide are now related to COVID-19, up from 10% last week.
“If hospitals fill up as they did last year, people who need care for other things won’t be able to get the health care they need,” Linnet said.
“Fingers crossed we don’t have to go through that again,” Councilman Juan Martinez added.
Council President Kaz Thea agreed.
“If you want to be a part of the community and respect others’ needs,” she said, “you wear a mask.”
