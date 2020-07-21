The Hailey Police Department has not yet issued any citations for violations of the city’s mask mandate since it was passed on June 30, Police Chief Steve England shared in a Monday statement.
The department’s priority is to educate the public first, England said, then enforce the order.
“At this time we have not yet issued a citation, mostly because certain individuals have met an exemption when we encountered an alleged violation or we have been able to educate and/or warn them to gain the desired compliance,” he said. “To wear a face cover or not wear a face cover, that seems to be a debate on a national, state and local level … in a nutshell, [the order] says you shall wear a face cover when in any indoor or outdoor public place, and the cover should completely cover your nose and mouth."
Certain people are exempt from the mask mandate, including those who are hearing impaired and those for whom wearing a mask presents a health risk.
“We have been contacted frequently regarding alleged violations of the order since it went into effect. Please keep in mind someone might meet an exemption to the order,” he stated. “Therefore, be kind and do not rush to judgement as to why someone is not wearing a face cover.”
England called wearing a mask a “small ask.” Though it can be a minor inconvenience for some, he said, it can also save lives.
“To me, [mask wearing] is like holding the door open for someone … it’s just the right thing to do,” he said.
To clear up confusion, the Hailey Police Department is encouraging residents to review the public health order and its exemptions. Click here to read more on the city's website.
Same with employees at the Chevron
pick a team
No arrests at the BLM protest? Don’t even think of citing a person for non rag gag compliance.
Of course not! It's just to pretend like you're doing something, but then do nothing!
I have never seen employees in masks at the Valley Car Wash. I asked about where their masks were the last time that I stopped by and they just gave me blank stares for my trouble. What's a mandate worth without any repercussions?
get a job
