Following a nationwide shutdown of schools, libraries and after-school programs, the Blaine County School District and Hailey Public Library each confirmed the closures of their facilities yesterday afternoon.
But Hailey Mayor Martha Burke has stressed that these recent preventative measures—and those yet to come—should not be met with fear.
“I want to reassure our community that the precautionary steps being taken by the City of Hailey, Blaine County School District and local governments should not increase alarm,” she said in a press release. “They are the right steps to take with the knowledge we have from monitoring COVID-19 activity globally and in other states.”
Prior to the school district’s announcement, City Councilman Juan Martinez—also a coach at Wood River High School—was on a school baseball trip in Boise when he received a call from Athletic Director Kevin Stilling. The local woman confirmed to have coronavirus, he was told, has "multiple children" in the school district.
"It was alarming, to me, to hear that while we were traveling to play a game with a shared ball," he said. “But, we’re all on the same team in defeating this.”
Too little too late, I'm afraid. We have some challenging weeks/months ahead.
Close the Airport! People from neighboring infected states will keep flying in and infecting the community!
Hailey`s Friedman?
