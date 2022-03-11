Mayor Martha Burke ended Hailey's indoor mask mandate on Friday, about a month after Ketchum and Sun Valley phased out their respective mask requirements and one day after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the city's rule.
The mandate would have expired in mid April.
Burke's new health order issued on March 11 makes masks optional in the city. It states that going forward, Hailey will rely on the CDC’s new “COVID-19 Community Level County Check” web page for guidance rather than the South Central Public Health District’s tiered risk-assessment model.
The CDC’s “County Check” tool determines risk level based on hospital bed usage, hospital admissions and case counts, according to the CDC. As of Friday, Blaine County was displaying a “medium” level of virus transmission.
"If one is at high risk for severe illness, that person should talk to their health provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions,” Burke’s new order states.
It further recommends that people should continue to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms and wear a mask if they receive a positive test result.
Hailey’s former health order required anyone age 5 and up to wear masks in businesses and outside where social distancing is not possible, and also required business operators to post mask signage outside their doors. It came with a few exceptions for people eating and drinking and participating in athletics.
The Hailey City Council previously voted on Feb. 14, to extend its the requirement by 60 days, citing a nearly 30% case-positivity rate.
Ketchum and Sun Valley phased out their mask requirements on Feb. 7 and Feb. 10, respectively.
Federal judge dismisses mask suit against Hailey
Also this week, federal Judge David C. Nye dismissed a lawsuit filed against the city of Hailey by an anti-mask organization and several area residents, finding that the plaintiff group had failed to demonstrate adequate proof of harm.
The decision against Sandpoint-based Health Freedom Defense Fund was reached after press time on Thursday.
The lawsuit began on Sept. 27, when the Defense Fund along with five Blaine County residents lodged a formal complaint in U.S. District Court against Burke and the city over its mask order on the on the grounds that mask requirements are unconstitutional and dangerous.
Three members of the Defense Fund who live in Hailey participated in the lawsuit by filing their own written affidavits, in which they alleged lost freedoms, discrimination and medical harm to their children.
In response, attorney Deborah Ferguson, representing the city of Hailey, filed a motion last fall urging the court to dismiss the case—a motion Nye upheld on Thursday.
In the original lawsuit, the plaintiff group compared Hailey’s mask policy to “a grand medical experiment” analogous to “the barbaric medical experiments performed on unwilling victims of Nazi’s Germany’s concentration camps.”
Defense Fund attorney Allen Shoff also stated that the order had caused his clients to experience “joint inflammation, panic attacks, feelings of suffocation, devastating economic injury to businesses and livelihoods.”
Ferguson argued that the harms Shoff citied were “self-imposed” and irreparable by any court order.
For more on the lawsuit, pick up a copy of the Wednesday's Express.
Mayor Burke must have finally seen the memo from D.C. that instructed we’re on to a new story. They needed to distract us from the flood of documents proving blood on the hands of politicians, pharmaceutical heads, the (NON-GOVMT) CDC, and physicians. They all obediently followed orders that caused heartbreak and devastation. On a global level. Is anyone asking, “why?”
