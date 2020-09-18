The city of Hailey collected $60,880 in local-option tax revenue in August, marking an overall decrease of 46 percent compared with last year.
In August of 2019, the city collected a total of $113,757.
Last month, Hailey brought in $27,194 in revenue in its lodging and rental cars tax category, down about 53 percent from its collection of $57,989 in 2019. The city’s “1 Percent for Air” tax levied on car rentals and hotel rooms fell 52 percent, from $21,566 to $10,399.
Hailey’s one-percent tax levied on restaurant food was slightly more on target in August, falling from $20,310 in 2019 to $15,346 this year—a 24 percent decrease.
The city’s short-term rental tax collection, a smaller portion of Hailey’s total LOT revenue, saw a 40 percent year-over-year decrease, from $6,710 to $4,004. Its liquor tax collections dropped a similar percentage, from $7,182 to $3,938.
City Administrator Heather Dawson said that while LOT tax receipts were down in August, Hailey’s overall revenue—including building permit and development fees—only dropped 8 percent last month. Hailey’s local-option tax makes up about 10 percent of its total general revenue stream, according to Dawson.
“We are pleased that the revenue picture unfolding in these last months of the fiscal year are true to our current budget, as well as our anticipated budget for next year,” she said.
