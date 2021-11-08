The Hailey City Council will vote today, Monday, Nov. 8, whether to extend its Sept. 14 emergency health order by 30 days and continue to require face coverings in public.
New provisions, such as a mask-signage requirement for business owners, may be added to the order, the city stated in a meeting description.
Council members previously voted 2-1 on Oct. 12 to extend Hailey's emergency health order by a month and continue to require face coverings in public until the order's expiration on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The city currently requires residents and visitors 5 and up to wear masks, bandanas or face shields in indoor public spaces and in outdoor settings where social distancing is not possible. Exemptions apply to people spaced apart 6 feet or more outside, people eating or drinking at a food establishment, participants in athletic tournaments, first responders and anyone undergoing a medical procedure involving the face.
Unlike past health orders, businesses are not currently required to enforce mask-wearing with signage.
On Oct. 12, Mayor Martha Burke said her hope was to extend the order by 90 days—until January 2022—with the option to repeal it at any point. Councilwomen Heidi Husbands and Kaz Thea felt a 90-day duration was too long and voted to implement a 30-day extension, while Councilman Juan Martinez—the dissenting vote—asked for a shorter 14-day extension of the order.
Public comment will be taken on the matter. To attend the 5:30 p.m. council meeting remotely, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
