In a break from tradition, Hailey’s Fourth of July parade will allow residents to participate in their own vehicles or on bicycles this year without having to apply for entry.
The parade route—which is still being finalized, Fire Chief Mike Baledge said—will primarily use Second and Fourth avenues.
No floats will be allowed, Baledge said during a special council meeting Tuesday.
“We’re altering the route from [the May 25 Wood River High School graduation parade] to include a few public parks—Foxmoor Park and the middle school park area—so people can watch the parade while socially distancing,” he said. “We’re also going to try to avoid the Atkinsons’ parking lot since that will be busy.”
Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley Executive Director Mike McKenna said parade onlookers, though geographically dispersed, will still get to see the community come together.
“The idea is that people will stay at home and watch the parade from their lawns, as opposed to lining Main Street with 10,000 people,” he said.
McKenna said residents wishing to join the parade will not have to pay a fee, but a $10 donation to the Chamber is suggested. Other fire departments, grocery stores and Air St. Luke’s have been invited to participate in the parade, Baledge said, and the Police and Fire departments are currently discussing traffic-control options.
"We want to upset as few people as possible [with closures],” he said.
City Administrator Heather Dawson suggested that the city nominate grand marshals from various groups working on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic, including St. Luke’s physicians. Mayor Martha Burke welcomed the idea.
“Rather than canceling the Fourth of July, it seems right to celebrate this community and what everyone has put forward, the fact that we’re back in business,” Burke said. “We have a lot of people to thank who have kept us going.”
Council President Kaz Thea encouraged residents to check out the parade route and make a plan of how they’ll view or participate.
“We’re lucky [July 4] falls on Saturday,” she said. “I think this will be just as awesome and unique as the high school parade.”
Burke said the upcoming holiday will be a chance to celebrate the city’s perseverance through what has been a “dark storm” of COVID-19.
“Think about how you’ll decorate your pickup, car or bike,” she told attendees Tuesday.
