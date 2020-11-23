The Hailey City Council will convene Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. to discuss whether to amend the city's current emergency health order amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Signed by Mayor Martha Burke on Oct. 14, the city's current order limits indoor group sizes to one person per 64 square feet and outdoor group sizes to 50 people, with a few exceptions for schools, grocery stores, healthcare facilities, government agencies and nonprofits. The order also requires residents to wear face coverings in public, including face shields for those medically intolerant of masks, and requires that businesses enforce that mandate with signage.
Hailey's COVID-19 restrictions became slightly tighter in two areas on Nov. 14 when Gov. Brad Little issued Stage 2 orders—for one, outdoor group sizes are now capped at 10 people, and customers at restaurants and bars must remain seated.
Little, however, declined to issue a statewide mask mandate or set forth capacity limitations for small businesses, making Hailey's current order more restrictive in that regard.
For over a month now, Hailey has remained in the "critical" risk category for coronavirus according to Blaine County's risk level assessment. The South Central Health District—which encompasses Blaine County—also recorded more than three times the number of COVID-19 cases in October than in any other month since the start of the pandemic.
On Monday, the council will consider four options toward a more restrictive emergency health order, summarized below:
• Option 1 (no action): Adopt no new orders, but instruct strict enforcement of the current order and cite and close businesses that do not comply with the city's mask mandate or group-size limitations.
• Option 2 (limited action): Eliminate any restrictions in the current order that are less restrictive than the state's order and require all public gathering spaces to post occupancy limits.
• Option 3 (significant action): Activities that require removing masks, such as dining and drinking at restaurants and bars, will no longer be permitted. Business activities can operate with 6-foot physical distancing only if face coverings can be worn at all times.
• Option 4 (significant action based on other state models): Could include closing gyms or limiting gym capacity to 10 percent; closing indoor dining rooms but allowing curbside delivery; limiting indoor gatherings to those within a household; prohibiting indoor events; limiting outdoor gatherings to 5 people; capping indoor religious gatherings at 25 percent capacity; and issuing travel advisories and quarantine mandates as needed.
In less-breaking news, the Hailey Council will also conduct the first reading of its Area of City Impact map ordinance on Monday, solidifying areas outside Hailey limits in which the city hopes to grow.
Public comment will be taken in both hearings. To attend Monday's meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
What about starting by enforcing the regulations you have? There are still businesses that don’t completely enforce the mask rules. Some allow partial compliance (like masks hanging under the nose or being taken off when talking). Maybe a warning, then a fine, then closure? Better to create a tip line and step up enforcement than to penalize and jeopardize businesses that are really trying to follow the rules and safeguard the community.
Like with Ketchum or any other city, these edicts will just be dress-up if the County and City of Hailey and FMAA do nothing about screening incoming and outgoing passengers. And the locals will suffer as the tourists run free.
I support Option 4. We are in a crisis.
