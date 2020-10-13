The Hailey City Council will convene Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. to consider tightening the city’s current emergency health order and add temporary group size restrictions.
If passed, the revised health order would require all residents, including children aged 2 and up, to wear masks or face shields in public. Most significantly, it would mandate all individuals who have not been wearing a mask due to a medical exemption to wear face shields in public.
Exemptions would continue to apply to first responders in certain situations (such as firefighters), people standing six feet apart outside, people eating or drinking at a restaurant and anyone undergoing a cosmetic or medical procedure involving the nose, mouth or head.
Tuesday’s scheduled deliberation comes amid a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases in Hailey. Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, 42 Hailey residents tested positive for the virus, according to County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg.
Council members are also expected to adopt an ordinance on Tuesday that would limit group sizes to 10 indoor guests and 50 outdoor guests, with exemptions for schools, sporting and healthcare facilities, and some businesses.
To tune into the meeting—which will include a public-comment session—visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133. Participants are reminded to mute themselves when not speaking.
Calm down everyone, it’s not a lockdown!🇺🇸 just another toothless recommendation ,” If passed, the revised health order would require all residents, including children aged 2 and up, to wear masks or face shields in public. Most significantly, it would mandate all individuals who have not been wearing a mask due to a medical exemption to wear face shields in public.” and with the health department doing enforcing no one will ever get in trouble ,
It’s very simple. Instead of throwing $1T+ of fed $ at damage from lockdown, take as much money as we need to protect the vulnerable... while everyone else lives their lives while eventually building a herd immunity. (It’a virus; anyone claiming herd immunity is not a real thing with every known virus on planet, is not a serious person.) Then, we’ll have better conditions for the vulnerable to live more free lives. And with regard to masks, logic seems to suggest a mask is better than no mask, so it should be to the choice of the person and/or proprietor... if they choose to require masks in their place of business. And then it’s up to the consumer if they choose to shop there per the proprietor’s rules. NOTE: if we have more demand than capacity for ICU beds, then all bets are off... but that is nowhere near current situation.
So kids can’t play soccer outside in a field. This is stupid. These local Democrats have lost their minds.
It’s not their job to lock us in cages in the name of safety. This is outrageous.
Back in March when we had no idea what was going on, this made sense. But now with the knowledge we have....?? They are going to start having major issues with people who disagree with them. It’s evil
Additionally... the WHO just admitted shutdowns are a terrible idea... providing just enough cover for those still implementing such terrible policy to reverse course prior to election. Convenient. NOTE to small-minded editorial board: it’s not too late retract you’re utterly ridiculous editorials calling for more lockdown.
Just because they canceled the trailing of the sheep does not mean there is a shortage of sheep in Hailey. My prediction, another lockdown by Thanksgiving.
The sheep trailed west.
That means a late spring😉
The sheep are in Fairfield, Camas WayLost.
Why are you always trying to scare everyone? Trump just got the cure you just need to wait for him to send it out to our hospitals, like Trump said don’t be afraid of the virus and you don’t even need to wear a mask, the health department does not enforce it anyways , Health orders are recommendations like health orders people shower once every two weeks just so town does not get too stinky like Portland 😉
News CDC study found that overwhelming majority of COVID-19 patients “always” wore a mask 14 days prior to onset of symptoms. They found masks are useful to contain droplets... which drop to ground, but not good at stopping aerosol form... which is how COVID spreads. Those preaching science should follow the science, no? Just sayin’
The CDC did NOT find the “overwhelming majority of people getting coronavirus wore masks.” A writer at The Federalist did. Here’s why she’s wrong and 3 tips to accurate reporting on scientific studies.
https://dynamicsofwriting.com/2020/10/13/cdcandthefederalist/
You’re correct. It wasn’t “ overwhelming majority. It was 84%. My bad
It’s amazing the Idaho mountain express covid19 allows misinformation,
The report
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/pdfs/mm6936a5-H.pdf
The 84% comes from a writer for the Federalist and NOT from conclusions put out by the CDC from their own data.
Without a consequence included for those not wearing masks, this is an empty gesture.
Infraction, misdemeanor or felony? Jail time? Huge fines? Meanwhile your liberal Judges let the DUI’s and drug dealers off with very minor sentences.
"The bait and switch is a logical fallacy that occurs when someone presents a partial, appealing truth while hiding an unappealing falsehood."
the unappealing falsehood being that it was never about "flattening the curve" or "education" ?
