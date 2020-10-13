Hailey City Hall

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hailey City Council will convene Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. to consider tightening the city’s current emergency health order and add temporary group size restrictions.

If passed, the revised health order would require all residents, including children aged 2 and up, to wear masks or face shields in public. Most significantly, it would mandate all individuals who have not been wearing a mask due to a medical exemption to wear face shields in public.

Exemptions would continue to apply to first responders in certain situations (such as firefighters), people standing six feet apart outside, people eating or drinking at a restaurant and anyone undergoing a cosmetic or medical procedure involving the nose, mouth or head.

Tuesday’s scheduled deliberation comes amid a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases in Hailey. Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, 42 Hailey residents tested positive for the virus, according to County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg.

Council members are also expected to adopt an ordinance on Tuesday that would limit group sizes to 10 indoor guests and 50 outdoor guests, with exemptions for schools, sporting and healthcare facilities, and some businesses.

To tune into the meeting—which will include a public-comment session—visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133. Participants are reminded to mute themselves when not speaking.

