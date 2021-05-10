The Hailey City Council will convene on Monday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. to consider loosening the city’s current COVID-19 restrictions as summer festivities draw closer.
Hailey’s health order requires residents to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, with exemptions for those with disabilities, children under 5, and people eating or drinking at food establishments. It also caps indoor gatherings at 10 people and outdoor gatherings at 50.
Councilmembers formally renewed the city’s emergency health order on April 26, deciding they would revisit the document this month.
“We’re leaving our order the way it is with the understanding that we have the opportunity to [loosen] it as we move into summer and more outdoor activities,” Burke said last month.
According to a city staff report, councilmembers will review CDC recommendations and COVID trends, “which may potentially result in a change to Hailey’s health order.”
Also on Monday, the council will consider a request from ARCH Community Housing Trust and Blaine County for a one-year extension to the Blaine Manor Senior and Family Community’s preliminary-plat timeline.
Under Hailey Municipal Code, a final plat must be recorded within one year of preliminary plat. To attend tonight’s meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
(1) comment
Time for us to get back to masks and isolation being personal decisions.
