The Hailey City Council formally extended its emergency health order in a Monday vote, extending the city’s existing COVID-19 regulations for a maximum of 90 days, but agreeing to revisit the matter and possibly loosen restrictions during its May 24 meeting.
The health order—last updated in early February—would have expired on May 9 without renewal. It requires residents to wear face masks or shields in indoor public spaces that are “open without specific invitation,” including shops, medical offices and grocery stores, and caps indoor gatherings at 10 people and outdoor gatherings at 50. Face-covering exemptions apply to those with documented disabilities, children under 5, and people eating or drinking at food establishments.
Monday’s health order renewal came a week after the Ketchum City Council voted to maintain its existing virus regulations. Officially, Hailey’s order states that it will continue to limit group sizes and require face coverings in public until its sunset date on July 25, but Mayor Martha Burke and councilmembers agreed that the document should be revised next month if COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Blaine County.
“We’re leaving our order the way it is with the understanding that we have the opportunity to [loosen] it as we move into summer and more outdoor activities,” Burke said on Monday. “I just want to make sure we don’t let it fall by the wayside. We’re not out of the woods just yet.”
Councilman Sam Linnet said the status quo should be maintained until health officials give an all-clear. While the county’s vaccination rate is encouraging, he said, case numbers are still high enough to concern the South Central Public Health District.
“We have a really high vaccination rate in Blaine County and are leading the state by far, which is great. We’re in a place right now where we can be optimistic about how the summer’s going to look, with a return to normalcy,” he said. “I don’t want to discourage people by re-upping this order. What we are still waiting for, though, is more of a decrease in the incidence of the virus.”
Linnet added that around 40% of Blaine County residents have been fully vaccinated thus far. (As of Tuesday, about 54.5% of people age 16 and up were fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare.) If he were to guess, Linnet said, the council will be lessening some of its restrictions “hopefully soon, with May a reasonable timeline.”
“We’re not there yet, but we’re getting close. Please be encouraged,” he told the public.
Council President Kaz Thea said the city’s main priority should be encouraging residents who are on the fence about getting a COVID-19 vaccine to go ahead with it.
“If we want to encourage them, then we have to follow with the possibility of loosening restrictions, stepwise … going from requirements to recommendations,” she said.
Thea said if case counts improve, one of the first changes that she would welcome would be increasing outdoor group-size limits.
“We have to show people that there is a good reason to get the vaccine and believe in it,” she said. “We are definitely moving in a positive direction.”
Councilman Juan Martinez agreed that the health order should be revisited before graduation on June 11 and Fourth of July celebrations, but said its listed 90-day duration “freaked [him] out,” primarily due to public perception of the extension.
“The vulnerable community has already had a chance to get their vaccines. I really do feel like we’re protecting people from each other, and I’m not exactly sure that’s the position we want to be in,” he told fellow councilmembers. “We have to stay up on this, guys. There’s a large community of people who are not on this call right now who want to see us do nothing at all. Ninety days is alarming.”
City Attorney Chris Simms responded that the 90-day period is not set in stone. Mayor Burke could choose to retract the order at any point, he said, even before May 24.
“It appears that hope is on the horizon,” he said.
