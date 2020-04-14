Gov. Brad Little is expected to announce Wednesday morning whether Idaho will extend its statewide shelter-in-place order. If the state does not extend the order, it will expire Wednesday night.
The order, which was first issued March 25, requires Idahoans to self-isolate at home when possible and puts restrictions on businesses deemed “non-essential,” such as restaurants, bars, and gyms.
The governor has indicated that some restrictions will likely remain in place after April 16, but it’s unclear whether Idaho’s new requirements will be as strict or as broad as the mandates currently in place. Here’s what some local officials in the Wood River Valley, the region of the state with the highest concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases, had to say about it:
Jacob Greenberg, chairman of the Blaine County Board of Commissioners: Greenberg said he would like to see the governor extend the statewide order for at least another two weeks.
“I can’t imagine why they wouldn’t [extend it] at this point,” Greenberg told the Mountain Express late last week.
If the state were to let the order expire on Wednesday, Greenberg said, he would consider putting similar restrictions in place locally to replace it, though he stressed that he was speaking only for himself and not for other members of the commission.
“Until we see that we’ve plateaued and that it’s consistent over a period of time, we don’t want to let up on this,” Greenberg said. “It’s just too early to tell.”
Neil Bradshaw, mayor of Ketchum: Bradshaw said he believes it would be “prudent” for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to extend the order through at least the end of April, but wouldn’t mind seeing a few changes to the current requirements.
For one, he would like Little to consider reopening businesses “that can easily follow social distancing guidelines,” such as businesses with a very low number of employees or businesses that could transition to curbside operations. He would also like the state to consider reopening bicycle repair shops; under the current state order, auto repair shops are considered essential but bicycle repair shops are not.
“Bikes are an essential form of transportation in our town,” Bradshaw said. “Let’s see bike stores be allowed to operate in a way that allows people to bike to work or bike around.”
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum: Stennett said on Friday that she had been fielding plenty of calls from constituents asking whether the state would extend its order. She didn’t know what to tell them, she said, because she didn’t know, either.
Locally, Stennett said, she would like to see Blaine County and its cities start to loosen some of the additional restrictions they’ve placed on residents and certain industries such as construction and lodging. But she doesn’t believe it’s time yet to let the state order expire.
“I think, for people’s safety, [Little] is going to have to extend it,” Stennett said.
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum: Davis said she expects the state order will likely be extended. Before things “go back to normal,” Davis said, she believes testing capabilities must be expanded.
She would like to see antibody tests made widely available—and would like to see scientists develop a better understanding of whether antibodies confirm immunity—before the state lifts restrictions, Davis told the Express.
“I’d love to see us as soon as we can get industry back up and going, but it has to be done safely,” Davis said. “We have to understand the virus more than we do right now.”
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding: Toone said she would like to see restrictions start to be lifted “in bits and pieces,” with some businesses returning to work “in a modified form.”
“In an ideal world, you’d like everything to start back up, but that’s not going to happen,” Toone said.
Over the next month or so, Toone said, she believes Idaho should “start small and work our way up” to re-opening some businesses that are currently deemed non-essential, as long as those businesses are able to follow social distancing guidelines.
“I don’t think we can just start right back up, because we still have a good share of the population that hasn’t been sick and it’s a very contagious virus,” Toone said. “We have to listen and pay attention to what the science is telling us.”
