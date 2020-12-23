Idaho will likely remain in a modified Stage 2 of its economic rebound plan for the foreseeable future, Gov. Brad Little said in a public call held by AARP Idaho on Tuesday.
In the same call, the governor again defended his decision not to implement a statewide mask mandate, saying he does not believe a mandate would be effective in increasing mask use.
Little described the COVID-19 vaccination process, which is underway in Idaho as of last week, as “a sign that we’ve really turned the corner” in the coronavirus pandemic. However, the governor added, “That doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination.”
As of Tuesday morning, 5,665 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered to health care workers across Idaho. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved another COVID-19 vaccine created by Moderna; Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said on the AARP call Tuesday that Idaho will receive 28,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
The arrival of the Moderna vaccine is especially good news for rural hospitals, Jeppesen said, as it can be stored in a regular freezer; the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept at a colder temperature, requires more specialized storage.
“We’re particularly excited about Moderna because it does not require ultra-cold storage,” he said.
Still, even as vaccination begins in Idaho, the state’s coronavirus numbers continue to climb. As of Tuesday morning, there had been 130,877 confirmed and probable cases of the virus statewide—including 917 new cases reported Monday—and 1,301 deaths, 528 of which have been in long-term care centers. About 7 percent of the state’s population has had a reported case of COVID-19.
The percentage of tests coming back positive dropped slightly last week, Jeppesen noted, from 20 percent to 16.5 percent. But that number is still significantly higher than health officials say it should be; officials would like to see it drop to about 5 percent.
Meanwhile, hospitalization rates “continue to remain a concern,” Jeppesen said, with about 470 COVID-19 patients hospitalized around the state and the number of occupied ICU beds rising in recent days. The most significant strain, Jeppesen said, has been on the state’s largest hospitals.
With the case rates and hospitalization numbers in mind, Idaho will likely remain in a modified version of Stage 2 for the time being, Little said Tuesday. Idaho first shifted from Stage 3 back to Stage 2 on Nov. 13; under the modified order, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited—with exceptions for religious gatherings, schools and businesses—and bars and nightclubs must operate in a seating-only capacity.
“Until we get our numbers down, I think Stage 2 is where we’re going to reside for a while,” Little said.
Questions submitted by the public during the AARP call dealt mostly with vaccines and the wearing of masks, with several callers asking Little about a potential statewide mask mandate. Thirty-seven states—including Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington—have implemented some form of a mask requirement. Blaine County and four of its cities—Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue—have had mask requirements in place since July. A number of other cities, counties and public health districts across the state have also implemented their own mandates, though the South Central Public Health District and the city of Twin Falls have not.
The governor on Tuesday again defended his decision not to implement a statewide mandate, saying he believed people would be more likely to comply with mandates issued locally.
“Having an order is one thing. Having people comply with it and properly wear a face covering [is another],” Little said. “I want people to choose to do it because it’s the right thing.”
