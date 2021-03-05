With Idaho’s legislative session approaching its two-month mark, Gov. Brad Little sat down with reporters in a virtual press breakfast Wednesday to discuss COVID-19, education and other hot topics of this year’s session.
While a handful of bills have already made their way to the governor’s desk, the session’s most high-profile—and controversial—pieces of legislation are still working their way through the Legislature.
Here’s what Little had to say about some of those high-profile proposals:
Early childhood education
A bill that would have let the state accept a $6 million federal grant to improve early childhood education failed to pass the House on Tuesday. The vote—and comments made by one Republican lawmaker suggesting that Idaho mothers should stay home with their children—made national headlines.
In his virtual press conference Wednesday, Little said he was “disappointed” in the 34-36 vote on House Bill 226.
“I was hopeful … that grant was going to help these school districts,” Little said. “The evidence is overwhelming that what we do for these kids early is good for Idaho and good for our students, and we’ll try again.”
Little said he did not know whether his office would attempt to pass the same legislation again this year or wait until a future session, as he had not yet discussed the failed bill with members of the State Board of Education.
District 26’s Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, and Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, were among the 34 legislators who voted in favor of the bill.
Ballot initiatives
The Senate has passed a bill that would significantly tighten the requirements for ballot initiatives brought by Idaho citizens. The House hasn’t taken a vote on the measure.
Senate Bill 1110 would require signatures from 6% of voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts to get an initiative on the ballot; current law requires the signatures of 6% of voters in at least 18 districts. Under both existing law and the new proposal, initiatives require the signatures of at least 6% of all voters statewide.
Supporters of the bill say current law does not give sufficient representation to the state’s smaller or more rural counties. Critics say it would make it significantly more difficult for Idaho citizens to take action on issues the Legislature has not addressed, as happened in 2018 when voters approved the expansion of Medicaid through a citizen-brought ballot initiative.
When asked about the bill in Thursday’s press event, Little said it was too early for him to make a determination on whether he would sign the bill if it lands on his desk. The governor did, however, direct reporters to his veto of a similar bill in 2019, in which he cited concerns about constitutional challenges.
“I haven’t done a deep dive on it because it’s still got a way to go,” Little said of SB 1110.
District 26 Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, was among the nine senators who voted against the measure.
Governor’s authority
Asked about various measures to limit the governor’s executive powers in a crisis, brought by legislators who say lawmakers should have had a greater say in the state’s COVID-19 response, Little defended his approach to the pandemic.
“The no-action alternative would have been a disaster in the state of Idaho,” he said.
“It’s within their right to look at it,” the governor continued. “But … they’re already seeing the unintended consequences. People today are getting vaccinated and the National Guard is serving a critical role in getting the vaccination out. I can’t do that if I don’t have emergency authority.”
Little also addressed attempts this session to change Idaho’s Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself into a special session. Under current law, only the governor can call a special session.
Citing the relatively long and “clumsy” process of passing a law through the Legislature, Little said he did not believe the legislative process was best suited to handle the at-times rapidly changing nature of a crisis such as a pandemic.
“You have to be on your toes and adapt to the changes,” he said. “[The legislative process] does not bode well for a fire, flood or fast-rolling pandemic.”
okay, we all were fooled, 17 deaths in one year is not pandemic, cant we just forget about this whole covid thing and move on, fyi we really should drop the whole mask thing yesterday, seriously, we all got tricked, lets just move on to more important things.
Oh, and NO FLU? AT ALL? almost everyone who died was very OLD. face it
