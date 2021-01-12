Gov. Brad Little announced changes today to Idaho’s plans for rolling out COVID-19 vaccines, telling citizens that distribution will increase and more recipients will be eligible soon.
Little’s address Tuesday afternoon came shortly after the Trump administration announced that it is making changes to its vaccine distribution strategy, calling on states to target more recipients as it orders the release of more doses of the approved Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna two-dose vaccines. The administration is telling states to immediately expand eligible groups of recipients to include people 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the ill effects of COVID-19. At the same time, the administration announced it would stop withholding second doses of the vaccines until they are due to be administered, and instead would order the release of all available doses of the vaccines as quickly as possible.
In his address, Little announced that he has adopted a recommendation of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to begin the next phase of vaccination and to expand the eligible pool of recipients in the next group to include people 65 and older. In the current, first phase of vaccinations, eligible recipients include frontline hospital and medical workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Previous guidelines called for the second phase to include non-medical essential workers—including police, firefighters, school teachers and staff, people in correctional facilities and grocery workers—followed by adults 75 and older. The state is now instructing providers to start vaccinating essential workers Jan. 13-31, and then start vaccinating people 65 and older. Vaccinations for the general public are expected to follow in the spring.
“The 65-and-older population is enormous, and there is still work actively being done to build up capacity among our providers to take on this population,” Little said. “We do not want to create a bubble or backlog. Once we get a handle on capacity, we will be able to get to the 65-and-older population.”
Little also stated that Idaho has received millions of dollars to pay for rollout of the vaccines, aiding in development of a new plan to distribute vaccines through hundreds of hospitals, pharmacies, public health districts and other providers. He said the plan will be released in the coming days.
So far, more than 33,000 health-care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities have received COVID-19 vaccine doses, Little noted.
Later Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Welfare announced that on Monday it will activate a registration tool on its website for eligible recipients to match themselves with a provider of COVID-19 vaccinations. More information will be made available at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
To date, 247 providers have enrolled to administer vaccines in the state, the department stated.
By the end of this week, the state is expected to have received 75,175 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 84,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the department stated. The pace of shipments to Idaho is expected to speed up pursuant to the federal government’s new strategy, department officials said.
