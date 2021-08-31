Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday that he is taking a variety of actions to relieve pressure on Idaho’s health care systems, which are so stressed by high numbers of COVID-19 patients that they are close to surpassing capacity.
In an earnest eight-minute speech delivered online, Little said the problem is so severe that the state is “dangerously close” to activating statewide Crisis Standards of Care, emergency measures that result in the rationing of health care resources. Making that move would be “an historic step that means Idahoans in need of health care could receive lesser standards of care or may be turned away altogether,” Little said.
“In essence, someone would have to decide who can be treated and who cannot,” he said. “This affects all of us, not just patients with COVID-19.”
Because “too many people with COVID-19 need care,” hospital beds are mostly full and staff and essential equipment are limited, Little said.
During a tour of a nearly full ICU on Monday, Little said he was informed that only four of 400 ICU beds in the state were unoccupied.
“Idaho hospitals are beyond constrained,” he said. “… It’s simply not sustainable.”
To address the crisis, Little said he is enlisting 370 people to help health care organizations in the state. The U.S. General Services Administration will provide 200 medical and administrative personnel, Little said, and the U.S. Department of Defense will send to Idaho an additional 20 clinical staff. Little said he will also mobilize 150 National Guard soldiers to support short-staffed facilities through performing lab work, screening and other duties.
Last week, the state opened three COVID-19 antibody treatment centers, Little noted, and is releasing funds for short-handed hospitals to attract and retain staff. The state is also temporarily waiving licensing fees for inactive or retired nurses to rejoin the workforce to assist hospitals and clinics.
“I hope it will be enough,” Little said.
With Idaho “teetering on the brink,” the governor said more residents need to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Almost all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Idaho are among unvaccinated people, he noted.
“It is our ticket out of the pandemic,” Little said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
“I hope it will be enough,” Little said.
Spoken like a Politician more concerned with staying in power and not getting primaried by the Lt. Governor than your public safety!
Come on Governor you are OLD enough to know better.
Getting vaccinated doesn’t guarantee that you won’t get or spread COVID. Ask any medical professional. Some doctors recommend that some don’t get the vaccine due to health conditions. Stop being ignorant and divisive.
Getting vaccinated drmatically reduces your chances of getting COVID. By as much as 25 times. So, getting vaccinated also reduces your chances of spreading it. So, if you get vaccinated and wear a mask, you are doing what you can to protect others (which is the key) and yourself. Think of the children.
Proven
DV--are you saying this article isn't true? That our hospitals aren't full? What about this sentence in the article : "Almost all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Idaho are among unvaccinated people, he noted." Is that not true?
Hey Idaho4us. I’m not denying the article is true. On the contrary. I am actually greatly concerned about what is happening. More so about the well being of our community medical staff. Who wants to relive a 2020 lockdown nightmare? Not me. My frustration is with the condemnation of the unvaccinated when I see blatant hypocrisy of some of those who have taken the vaccine. People are assuming that they can get a shot and their COVID days are over. Not true at all. Is hosting Wagon Days really a good idea when there are four ICU beds in the entire state? When I drive by the Argyros performing arts center, hardly anyone is wearing masks and social distancing.The blame gets dumped on all those unvaccinated “heathen” when things go south. No judgment from me at all for taking the vaccine. I discussed the vaccine with a medical provider and was told to wait. Also, the CDC recommendation for children between the ages of two to twelve should not get the vaccine. Just because you aren’t vaccinated doesn’t make you a horrible person. Certainly not a “murderer” as some would go as far to say. Despite my coarse sarcasm on some issues, I truly wish everyone well.
A mask is a sign of respect for others.
In a public space indoors or a crowded space out, an
unmasked face is a sign of contempt
for others in the community. At least y’all are easy to identify!
Once again many hospitals are needing to get some freedum fridges.
The 3 year old that zeeked you on quarter dollar says “ wax up, vax up, mask up!!!”
Getting vaxxed and wearing a mask a proper mask will save lives. Evangelicals have prove ONCE MORE that they don't own the "right to life issue"
Republicans literally killing themselves to “own the Libs”. Get vaccinated and mask up!
Just like Biden owned the Taliban?
A person who knew they were Covid positive refused to wear a mask and spent time in a business with a public space on the small side exposing the staff and other clients.
As far as “owning” the Taliban
Biden “owned” the Taliban for 8 months
Trump for 4 years
Obama for 8 years
George W Bush/Cheney 8 years
On a positive note, Wagon Days is still happening! Lots of people from all over the country gathering for a “super spreader” event. Love those liberal double standards. 😉
Looking at your previous posts, you sure do hate valley locals. Did a 3 year old ski faster than you down quarter dollar or something?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In