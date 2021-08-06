With COVID-19 cases increasing in Idaho and the highly transmissible delta variant becoming the dominant strain of the virus, Gov. Brad Little is encouraging more state residents to get vaccinated, in part to help children have a safe and effective environment at school.
“Simply put, we need more Idahoans to choose to receive the vaccine, if our kids have a chance at a normal school year, one that is entirely in-person and without outbreaks and quarantines,” Little said Tuesday. “The COVID vaccine is safe and effective.”
Little spoke in an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare online media briefing in which the state’s top health administrators warned that the delta variant has helped drive a substantial increase in the state’s COVID-19 case rate, number of positive tests and number of COVID-related hospitalizations.
“The delta variant is here and the dominant version of the virus in Idaho, and that’s really the underlying driver of why our coronavirus metrics have really gone the wrong way for the last several weeks,” said Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. “In fact, the last time we’ve seen numbers like where we are right now was back in January to early March earlier this year.”
The state’s seven-day moving average of new daily cases per 100,000 residents was 3.3 on July 5, Jeppesen said, but had risen to 18.4 by Monday, Aug. 2. The state’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive—a metric that is a “good indicator of virus activity,” Jeppesen said—rose from 2.8% to 8% in a few weeks. The number of COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities has also increased, he said.
“And then, perhaps most concerningly, we see an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital and in the ICU,” Jeppesen said. “In fact, we’ve seen those numbers more than double since July 1.”
Jeppesen said the department is concerned about more COVID-19 cases coming in the fall, when the annual flu season returns and more people return to activities indoors, where the coronavirus is more easily spread.
However, some “good news” has accompanied mounting case numbers, Jeppesen said, pointing out that more Idahoans are seeking to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Over the past two weeks in particular, we’ve seen the number of first doses start to rise,” he said.
Recently, the state reached the 50% mark for Idahoans 12 and older eligible to receive a vaccine getting at least one dose of a two-dose regimen.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one. People ages 12-17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Still, Jeppesen urged more Idahoans to get vaccinated.
“It is the way we will bring this pandemic to an end,” he said.
Delta variant an ‘exponential threat,’ officials say
During the briefing, two of the state’s top health experts presented evidence of the emergence of the delta variant in Idaho and data on how much more easily it can be transmitted.
Dr. Christopher Ball, director of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, said the state “has seen a very big switch in a very short period of time” in its testing of positive COVID-19 samples.
In samples taken from the middle of May to the middle of June, 76% were identified as being the alpha variant of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, Ball said. That variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom. In samples from one month later, from the middle of June to the middle of July, 81% were the delta variant, which was first identified in India.
“This rapid shift in variant composition is very consistent with what we’ve seen in other states, and we can certainly say that the delta variant is widely circulating in Idaho right now,” Ball said.
The vast presence of the delta variant is a major concern because it can spread significantly more easily than other strains and quickly increase COVID-19 case counts, said Dr. Kathryn Turner, chief of the state’s Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.
In strains of the virus that were circulating previously, an infected person was likely to infect another two or three people, Turner said. In recent studies of outbreaks, evidence showed that a person infected with the delta variant will likely infect five to nine other people.
“One way to think of this is that the delta variant is at least twice as contagious as the variants that have circulated recently in Idaho,” Turner said. “So, that’s very concerning.”
The increased rate of transmission poses an “exponential threat,” Turner said. As an example, she said that a simple increase of one person infecting four others instead of three, the number of additional infections over 10 generations of transmission would be 500,000 people—or about a quarter of Idaho’s population.
The delta variant is also a concern because it has a significantly greater “viral load,” the amount of virus people carry in their nose and throat, Turner said. One estimate is that the delta strain’s viral load is 1,000 times greater than the original COVID strain, experts have said.
People infected with the delta variant tend to have a higher viral load and tend to be able to infect others sooner after exposure, Turner said, possibly because the delta strain has a shorter incubation period. The delta variant also has “biological aspects” that help it invade human cells, she said.
“All of these factors together explain why this variant is so concerning and why recommendations have changed recently as new science has emerged about this variant,” Turner said. “This includes the recommendation to wear masks indoors if you’re in an area with substantial or high transmission.”
Fortunately, Turner said, the vaccines currently approved for emergency use in the United States do protect people against identified variants—and getting more people vaccinated could prevent new variants from developing. People who are vaccinated can have “breakthrough” infections of COVID-19 but “are significantly less likely to have severe illness that requires hospitalization or leads to death,” she said.
With the emergence of the delta variant, the state has also seen an increase in coronavirus infections in children, Turner said. In children ages 0-4 in Idaho, COVID-19 case counts have increased 200% in the last two weeks, she said. In the 5-12 age group, the number has doubled, and it has also increased substantially in adolescents ages 13-17.
“Our 0- to 11-year-olds are really the most vulnerable population we have right now,” Turner said. “There is no vaccine that’s authorized for these kiddos. And, so, it’s really incumbent upon the adults in their lives and older teens to be vaccinated to sort of cocoon these kids away from, you know, the risk of being infected. So, does it worry me? It does.”
The rise in cases has also alarmed Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and an adviser to the White House. As the number of new cases in the United States approached 100,000 per day this week, Fauci said the rise of the delta variant could increase the number to 200,000 new cases a day. He also warned of the possible emergence of a new, more severe variant.
In his opening statements to the media Tuesday, Little focused on the state’s need to use vaccination as a tool to foster stability in school systems.
“In just a few weeks, Idaho students will be returning to the classroom for a new school year,” he said. “And once again, it has become so important for us to protect their ability to learn safely in their classrooms with few interruptions.”
As vaccination numbers climbed in the late winter and spring, COVID-19 cases declined, but the equation has shifted, Little noted.
Unlike some U.S. governors, Little touted the value of COVID-19 vaccines and expressed a need for people to get information about the virus and vaccines from reliable, trusted sources, including doctors and established news outlets.
“The vaccine almost guarantees that if you get COVID, you won’t get as sick from the disease if you’ve been vaccinated,” Little said. “But don’t take my word for it. If you’re among the folks who are still waiting to see about the vaccine, please consider talking to a doctor about it, not only for your sake, but to ensure our kids are safe and back in school.”
