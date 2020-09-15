The South Central Public Health District and St. Luke’s Health System jointly confirmed two cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) on Tuesday.
Both children have been hospitalized, the district said. To protect the privacy of the children and their family, no other patient information was released along with the announcement.
MIS-C, a rare complication of COVID-19, causes inflammation in several areas of the body, including the heart, lungs, brain and kidneys.
“We are concerned that these exceptionally serious cases are occurring. We are fortunate to have experienced pediatric subspecialists available in our community to care for these children and keep them and their families close to home,” said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, Medical Director for St. Luke’s Children’s in a press release. “Please continue to be vigilant about preventive measures. They do make a difference.”
Parents are urged to watch out for symptoms of MIS-C, which include fever, fatigue, abdominal pain, bloodshot eyes, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain and rash. Emergency care should be sought if a child is experiencing trouble breathing or struggling to stay awake, the health district said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In