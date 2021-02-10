Another Blaine County resident has died of COVID-19, the South Central Public Health District confirmed Tuesday evening, bringing the local death toll to 15 since the pandemic began.
The most recent victim was a woman in her 70s, according to Brianna Bodily, spokeswoman for the Health District. She had underlying health conditions, and was affiliated with a long-term care facility. The woman was hospitalized prior to her death, Bodily said.
As of Tuesday night, the virus has contributed to 1,780 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare.
The latest Blaine County death comes amid a surge of local infections. This week, the county once again topped the state in per capita COVID cases. Over the past four weeks, Blaine County has accrued more COVID positive cases than in the initial four-week surge that kicked off the pandemic.
As of Tuesday evening, the South Central Public Health District continued to monitor 423 coronavirus cases in Blaine County.
Commented