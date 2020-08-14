A free COVID-19 antibody testing program in Ketchum hit a stumbling block after administrators were served with a federal cease-and-desist order late last week, prompting dozens of test participants to speak out against current laboratory regulations.
Since resuming testing Aug. 3, the COVID-19 Response Group has administered over 100 rapid-result, lateral-flow assay tests per day in its Washington Avenue office space, according to team leader Dr. Cathy Swink.
The finger-prick tests from Confirm Biosciences work by singling out two antibodies generated by COVID-19 to discern whether a patient has had, or currently has, coronavirus. Similar in function and appearance to pregnancy tests, the kits yield results within minutes.
But according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS—a regulatory arm of the Department of Health and Human Services—the kits need to be interpreted in high-complexity labs, not sanitized office space.
“COVID-19 Response Group appears to be … performing patient clinical laboratory testing illegally,” CMS stated in its cease-and-desist order to the testing group, which Swink provided to the Idaho Mountain Express. “The [lateral flow assay test] is categorized by default as a high complexity laboratory test.”
Swink said that was akin to saying a home pregnancy test, also a lateral-flow assay test, must be read in a large clinical laboratory.
“That would be impossible because our tests need to be read within 10-15 minutes. Sending them to a [third-party] lab would render the results useless,” she said. “Also, there are thousands of lateral flow tests out there and there’s no way all of them are being read in a high-complexity lab.”
Swink, along with several participants, told the Express that the test was going smoothly until response group—a local consortium of doctors, nurses and pharmacists—learned from CMS that it was no longer legally allowed to share test results with participants under a set of federal lab regulations called Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments, or CLIA, enforced by CMS.
“We certainly cannot reduce the spread of this if we can’t even know if we have it, had it or are completely negative,” one frustrated participant wrote to the Express. “I want to contact my elected representatives to ensure they are aware and working on this.”
CMS Laboratory Surveyor Keith Scott, who sent the cease-and-desist order, declined to comment on the situation, referring the Idaho Mountain Express to the CMS Headquarters in Baltimore. As of press time Thursday, the office had not responded to requests for comment.
Swink said if the COVID-19 Response Group continued to share results, its team of five would face daily fines of $23,000, prosecution and possible imprisonment. That’s all because CMS had deemed that the Ketchum office space was operating as a laboratory without proper CLIA certification, she said.
Swink, however, told the Express that the group had obtained a CLIA waiver certifying that its test does not pose a risk of harm to patients. Such waivers are fairly common—most nursing homes and doctor’s offices need CLIA waivers to administer point-of-care tests such as blood glucose readings or urinalysis, for example. Additionally, the COVID-19 Response Group was operating under approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB), a committee that oversees clinical research programs to ensure patient safety, Swink said.
“We did this the right way, and now the feds are coming after us,” she said. “The whole basis of the study is to show that our lateral flow tests should and can be used in a point-of-care setting with only a CLIA waiver, and that this test should be in every pharmacy in the country.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent interim guidelines, published Aug. 1, serologic antibody testing typically doesn’t replace direct detection methods for diagnosing COVID-19. Right now, they shouldn’t be used to determine individual immunity to the novel coronavirus, either, “but they do have several important applications in monitoring and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Tests can help determine the proportion of a population previously infected with COVID-19, and therefore, “help determine which communities may have experienced a higher infection rate and therefore may have a higher proportion of the population with some degree of immunity, at least temporarily.”
Looking ahead, Swink and her partners are urging participants and residents to reach out to Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson, both of whom have welcomed comment on the matter.
“We need to make enough of a stir to make a change in [CMS] policy,” Swink said.
The COVID-19 Response group is still testing upwards of 100 Blaine County residents per day. While participants can’t currently see their test results, she said, their data is being stored securely on a server and will be released once—or if—CMS policy gets overturned.
