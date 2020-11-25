As Idahoans and millions of Americans consider how to stay safe this Thanksgiving amid major spikes in COVID-19 cases, regional health officials and federal health experts are offering some final advice.
Many people who have become tired of observing coronavirus mitigation measures—primarily wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, limiting group sizes and practicing diligent hand hygiene—might stray from guidelines and official mandates, some experts worry. However, they have said, it is critical to follow the measures into Thanksgiving and the December holidays to avoid additional spikes and severe pressure on health-care systems.
Dr. Martha Taylor, medical director of urgent care for the St. Luke’s Health System, advised on Monday that people celebrate Thanksgiving in person only with people from the same household, or connect with family and friends through online video.
“This is one of those years that you’re really going to have to be creative and probably leverage communication in ways we didn’t think of last year,” Taylor said in an online informational forum hosted by St. Luke’s.
Taylor recommended that Idahoans consider waiting to get together in person with family members, noting that a “temporary isolation” to keep people safely apart is preferable to “a mandatory isolation that happens when you wind up hospitalized and you can’t visit your friends and family nor can they visit you.”
Those who travel—by commercial airline or other means where exposure could happen—should quarantine for 14 days after they return home, from the point of their last potential exposure to the virus, Taylor said.
“Stay away from others, you hit 14 days, you had no symptoms—you’re then safe,” she said.
With the state Department of Health and Welfare recording 93,090 coronavirus cases in Idaho since the start of the pandemic—including 1,437 new cases Monday—Taylor noted that health-care facilities are stressed and occasionally reaching capacity in treating people with COVID-19 disease and other illnesses. Often, capacity issues are linked to a shortage of qualified staff, she said.
“You have a point where you have maximal capacity—there are just no more ventilators,” she said. “There’s no more staff because even the staff can fall ill. There’s just no way to allow for any additional patients in that capacity.”
Increased patient levels at regional health-care facilities could leave doctors having to make decisions about which patients get available beds, while other facilities where patients might be diverted are also full.
“That’s a decision no physician wants to make,” Taylor said.
As for shopping on the day after Thanksgiving for popular Black Friday sales, Taylor said it could pose a significant risk.
“Frankly, I don’t know if there’s a way to do it in person safely,” she said, noting that people can shop at slower times or make purchases on the internet.
Pursuant to federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines, St. Luke’s issued recommendations for staying safe during the holiday season. Low-risk activities include having a small dinner with only people who live in your household; preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others; having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family; shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the following Monday; and watching sports events, parades and movies from home. Moderate-risk activities include having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community.
In addition to avoiding crowds, wearing face coverings, maintaining 6 feet of physical distance from others and washing your hands thoroughly and frequently, the CDC has recommended that people attending an indoor Thanksgiving celebration at a household other than their own should bring their own food, drinks, plates, cups and utensils; avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen; use single-use options, such as salad dressing and condiment packets, and disposable items, such as food containers, plates and utensils.
For people hosting a Thanksgiving gathering with people from other households, the CDC recommendations include limiting the number of guests; having conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together; cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and items between use; and having guests bring their own food and drink. Additional information and recommendations can be found online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.
