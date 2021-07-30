A nationwide eviction moratorium implemented last year is set to expire on Saturday, July 31, potentially leading to a number of evictions due to unpaid back rents. But millions of dollars in federal assistance are available for qualified Idaho applicants, as well as funding from local nonprofits to keep people in their homes.
Recently, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program has seen a significant increase in the number of households served and the amount of funds provided as state and local programs continued to ramp up their efforts, the department reported on July 21.
Eligible households received more than $1.5 billion in aid was during the month of June, more than the total provided in all three previous reporting periods combined, the Treasury Department report stated.
Blaine County Housing Authority Executive Director Nathan Harvill said he is uncertain how many people in the valley could face eviction when the moratorium ends at the end of July.
“We are not getting a lot of calls right now, probably because many people have been able to get back to full-time work,” Harvill said. “But for those who have not been paying rent, it is going to come due eventually and when it does, it could be difficult for a family to make up that amount.”
Harvill said the BCHA has spent about $10,000 to help 20 households with rental assistance during the pandemic, drawing from its privately funded Blaine County Housing Foundation to keep families and individuals out of arrears on rent payments.
Mary Fauth, executive director of the Blaine County Charitable Fund, said she anticipates that people will be reaching out to her and her staff if and when the eviction notices come out.
The Charitable Fund has helped about 200 households in the community pay bills during the pandemic, Fauth said, 90 percent of which are “low to extremely low” income. So far this year, two-thirds of Fund’s grants—$127,000—has gone to rental assistance.
“We haven’t had to turn anyone away, but we currently need to replenish the fund with donations,” she said. “With the high demand for housing, I don’t know what would motivate landowners to not use the eviction process if they can.”
Fauth encourages anyone who is behind in their rent to talk to their landlords. Some landlords are negotiating deals with renters, some of whom are as much as five months behind in their rent, she said.
At the state level, the Idaho Housing and Finance Association has distributed $14.5 million in federal funding for rent and/or utility assistance to 5,989 Idaho households, utilizing money from the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security—or CARES—Act.
In March, the Idaho Housing and Finance Association received an additional $175 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act. So far, it has distributed $9.8 million of that—just more than 5%–to 2,458 households. The funding is available through Sept. 30, 2022.
In order to qualify for the IHFA assistance, an applicant must be earning 80% or less than the area median income, which is $43,900 for an individual in Blaine County and $62,700 for a family of four.
“We have seen month over month increases in the amount of funding that we distribute,” said Jason Lantz, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, the organization charged with distributing the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance funds.
“There is funding available and a process to apply that is simple and straightforward,” Lantz said. “If you are in a situation where you need help with rent or utilities, we encourage you to apply.”
For more information go to: idahohousing.com/hpp.
The New York Times published an opinion piece with data from each county this week, showing that 11.7% of Blaine County renters are behind in rent, with an average of $2,878 in arrears.
