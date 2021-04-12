Another Blaine County resident has died of COVID-19, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday, raising the local death toll to 18.
The most recent victim of the coronavirus was a man in his 80s, according to Brianna Bodily, spokeswoman for the South Central Public Health District. Bodily told the Idaho Mountain Express on Monday that the deceased was hospitalized prior to his death and suffered from underlying health conditions. He was not affiliated with a long-term care facility.
A person's death is included as part of the state's official COVID-19 death toll if doctors determine that the virus was the primary cause of death or a major comorbidity. Between March 3—when Blaine County's 17th COVID-related death was recorded—and this past Thursday, the state counted another 113 deaths, leaving the total at 1,989.
All Idahoans aged 16 and older are now eligible to become vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Monday, an estimated 65% of eligible Blaine County residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine.
