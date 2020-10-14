A St. Luke’s doctor who is advising the Blaine County School District on the coronavirus pandemic said this week that the community must keep its guard up against the potentially deadly virus and must observe recommended quarantine measures.
Dr. Julie Lyons, a family medicine physician for St. Luke’s in the Wood River Valley, said that a recent rise in the number of positive test cases for the coronavirus in Blaine County is prompting her to ensure that community members know the recommended protocols for quarantining when a member of one’s family or immediate social circle is awaiting a coronavirus test result or has tested positive.
Lyons is volunteering to advise the school district about the threat of and response to the coronavirus by working with school nurses and participating in weekly meetings with district officials and medical professionals.
In an interview with the Idaho Mountain Express, Lyons said following recommended quarantine measures—along with following recommended behaviors such as mask wearing, vigilant hand hygiene and social distancing—is critical to lowering the rate of infection and ultimately controlling the spread of the virus. In slowing the spread of the virus, the community can maintain the goal of keeping schools open and keeping students in the classrooms, she said.
“It makes sense to hunker down now,” Lyons said.
People who have been in close contact with someone who has the COVID-19 disease should quarantine for 14 days, according to guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control, Lyons noted.
“Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others,” the CDC website states. “People in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions from their state and local health department.”
By comparison, the CDC defines “isolation” as actions that “keep someone who is infected with the virus away from others, even in their own home.”
“Close contact” includes being within six feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more; having provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19; having hugged or kissed, or having shared eating or drinking utensils, with an infected person; or having been sneezed on, coughed on or exposed to respiratory droplets by someone with the virus.
The CDC outlines different scenarios in which a person might have to quarantine for different periods of time. The key element of the guidelines is a directive that someone who has had close contact with a person who has COVID-19 should stay at home for 14 days after the last contact with that person, but other factors might also be considered.
Lyons noted that there are scenarios in which a student might have to be out of school for up to 24 days if the proper measures are not followed. She gave an example of a family in which a mother tests positive for the virus but must take care of her children and cannot quarantine.
“If the sick person truly does isolate…then the children might be eligible to go back to school sooner,” she said.
If a person has symptoms of COVID-19 or feels sick and gets a test for the virus, their whole family should avoid going into the community, at least until the test result is revealed, Lyons said. If the test result is negative, someone who is sick with another type of ailment should still stay home until he or she is better, she said. If the test result is positive, the person and their entire family should stay home for the recommended 14 days, she said.
The CDC has stated that scientists believe that people with mild to moderate COVID-19 could transmit the virus to others for up to 10 days.
Lyons said she believes there are instances in the community in which people who might have been exposed to the virus are not staying at home under the recommended guidelines of the CDC. She acknowledged that it is a “big ask” to instruct people to stay home for 14 days or longer, but “it’s essential that as an individual we do our part.”
Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Wood River High School football team, a district soccer team and in family clusters, Lyons noted.
In its risk-assessment system, Blaine County on Tuesday was determined to be in the “orange”—or high—risk level for coronavirus. For data averaged from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, the average number of new cases per 100,000 residents was 20.61, and the rate of positive tests was 5.91 percent.
Joy Prudek, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Wood River, said there is concern that students in the school district are not as diligent about recommended practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus after they leave school settings.
However, Lyons said, the school district has not recorded any proven cases of transmission of the coronavirus in campus settings. She attributed that success to the diligence of students, school nurses and teachers—whom she called the “hidden heroes”—in wearing masks, practicing hand hygiene and social distancing while on school campuses.
“Let’s keep it that way,” Lyons said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(13) comments
Hopefully they can still teach punctuation with remote schooling.
People don't wash their masks, they don't wear the right ones, they don't wear them properly, they don't distance, they don't wash their hands.....of course they are going to be imperfect.....DO THE RIGHT THING , PEOPLE
People please wear a mask every day I go to the grocery store there was always some old person that thinks they are immune to the virus, And as the need for a vaccine grows more dire – with some White House officials apparently endorsing a “herd immunity approach” widely condemned by public health officials – experts say the recent pauses of vaccine studies and trials are reassuring
Does that include packing ski lodges full of out of town people during cold/flu season?
We all know. Distance and wear a mask. We got it. The fact is that nothing will work 100%. You can’t hide from the air.
The problem starts at the White House , even now so Trump still does not have a national plan to stop COVID-19 we’re Biden does, And as the need for a vaccine grows more dire – with some White House officials apparently endorsing a “herd immunity approach” widely condemned by public health officials – experts say the recent pauses of vaccine studies and trials are reassuring
Bwahahahahaha
That would be “where” not “we’re”. Also you will need to change your handle to ketchumhasnoguns if Biden gets elected.
Great News "the school district has not recorded any proven cases of transmission". Of course this is in the last and 19th paragraph.
"proven" being the key word. there have been quite a few cases though
The experts have said cases are 10 times what is reported because of a Trump administration that has stopped testing and started herd immunity... what’s sad is none of you guys have sympathy for the two people that died in our county yesterday from covid19 , I expressed great sympathy for the families that lost two members yesterday in our county I am so so sorry all these trolls come on here and deny the virus that just killed your family member
That's some next level TDS right there.
There’s over 100 cases in schools, 100×2 means there will be 200 cases because it keeps spreading in the next article, It’s very sad that kids lives are political pons to trump pushing herd immunity democratic states did not put their kids back into school and their kids are not currently dying in the hospital did you guys forget the 20-year-old kid that died in Twin Falls the other day from COVID-19?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In