With COVID-19 cases rising in Idaho and hospitals across the state sounding the alarm, state legislators representing District 26 are calling on Gov. Brad Little to issue a statewide mask requirement.
In an email newsletter sent out Friday, Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, urged residents of Blaine, Gooding, Camas and Lincoln counties to reach out to the Governor’s Office to ask for a mandate.
“Idahoans have lost their jobs, homes, and loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic and there is no end in sight,” the two representatives wrote in the email. “The spread of coronavirus is increasing on a nearly daily basis, and it’s clear that our current strategy is not working.”
In an interview with the Mountain Express on Monday, Davis cited a shortage of available hospital beds and health care professionals across Idaho as a primary reason for supporting a statewide requirement.
“As someone who had a catastrophic ski accident, I don’t want to see someone else taken to the hospital and there are no beds for them,” said Davis, a former Paralympic athlete who uses a wheelchair. “We need to have beds open for if [outdoor accidents] happen. We are at that brink where we may not be.”
Another reason for a statewide mandate, as Davis sees it: encouraging Idahoans to go out and support local businesses by making them feel safer in public.
While Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order in March limiting business operations and social gatherings, he has said since then that any additional coronavirus measures—including requiring people to wear face coverings in public—will be left up to local governments and public health districts. Thirty-seven states—including Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington—have implemented some form of a mask mandate.
Blaine County and four of its cities—Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue—have had mask requirements in place since July. A number of other cities, counties and public health districts across the state have also implemented their own mandates, though the South Central Public Health District and the city of Twin Falls have not.
Little has said he believes masks are a matter of personal responsibility—not a measure that should be legally required at the state level. Davis disputed that argument, pointing to Idaho’s case rates, death rates and hospitalization numbers.
“I think we tried [leaving mask use to personal responsibility] and it hasn’t been successful,” she said. “That’s the definition of insanity—to keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
As of Monday evening, there had been 111,893 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, including 1,383 new cases recorded Monday. There had been 1,055 coronavirus-related deaths across the state.
Please show you care about your fellow citizens and wear a mask. Even if you think it’s fake, what’s the harm? Vs if it’s real and you choose to put your comfort above other people’s lives, the harm is someone looses a loved one.
No shoes, No pants, No mask, NO SERVICE!
OMG people, it’s such a simple thing to do. Wear the dang mask, the life you save may be your own!
I so appreciate all that you both are doing to help your state stay safe during this unprecedented time! Masks should be mandatory!
The 3 State Representatives voted in by Blaine County, have a D next to their names. Big government, socialist economy, we will protect you, not you protect yourself as you see fit. We make those decisions for you!
What you "see fit" is killing people.
There are 3 tools available right now to fight covid; social distancing, masks, and lockdowns. Employ 2 of the 3 or soon it will be all 3.
Blaine county 🤥
Many thanks to these fine representatives for following the science to try to keep us safe and keep our economy open!
The definition of insanity is allowing our government to overstep its power and take away people's freedom. Forcing people to wear a mask is discrimination. If masks worked so well then why are numbers increasing here?
Masks are not perfect but do work to diminish the number of cases and severity of disease. Our problem in the valley is that some that live here or visit our valley prefer to not wear masks or don't wear them properly and may also not be physically distancing consistently. These actions infect the rest of us at a higher rate than necessary. This places our community at risk for higher covid numbers that are quite preventable with proper use of masks and proper physical distancing.
Everyone has the freedom to be to be a fool, why would the government limit that. heck they preach it. I do not care what others chose to do, but how is it, leaders telling people to wear a mask discrimination? Ya lost me there.
Please explain how a universal mask mandate is discrimination?
The government forces you to wear a seat belt and pants. I don't see any push back on those items.
If you stay home you can be free from all that overstepping so stay home - let the rest of us try to live our lives as best we can.
You live in the United States. Your freedom is just fine. Wearing a mask is not discrimination, it’s life saving. The only problem I have is why are we trying to save so many stupid people?
