Two state lawmakers representing District 26 received COVID-19 vaccinations last week; all three District 26 legislators have now been vaccinated against the virus.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, were given the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the South Central Public Health District building in Bellevue on Thursday.
“It’s so important that everybody gets it,” Toone said. “I wanted to make sure we’re vaccinated as we head back to the Legislature.”
Their appointments came in the midst of an extended recess for the Idaho Legislature, which began March 19 and will end April 6. Legislative leadership decided to temporarily halt the session after multiple cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among lawmakers and legislative staffers. Both Stennett and Toone were eligible for the vaccine under Idaho’s vaccination timeline.
Because of the timing of the recess, Toone said, she had been hoping to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot rather than a two-dose vaccine.
“We’ve been looking forward to this since we unfortunately had to recess in the Legislature,” Stennett said. “Because of the COVID-19 outbreak [within the Legislature], we were able to take the opportunity to get ourselves vaccinated and be better prepared when we go back.”
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, was vaccinated earlier this year.
