As the national death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic topped 300,000, health care officials in Blaine County and the surrounding region were preparing Tuesday to administer the first shipments of a federally approved vaccine to limit the spread and devastating impacts of the coronavirus.
The first shipments of a two-dose vaccine produced by pharmaceutical company Pfizer out of Michigan arrived in Idaho on Monday, with some health care workers in the southern and eastern parts of the state receiving a first dose that afternoon. Gov. Brad Little announced on social media that Dr. Russ McUne, of Rexburg, was the first person in the state to get the vaccine. Thirty-eight doses of the vaccine had been administered in Idaho by midday Tuesday.
An initial allotment for Idaho of 13,650 doses of the vaccine—produced by Pfizer and partner BioNTech and approved by U.S. agencies last weekend—is arriving in batches this week, with all of the doses expected to arrive by the end of the week, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. Pfizer has a deal with the federal government to provide 100 million doses of the vaccine by March, enough for 50 million people to be fully inoculated.
The Twin Falls-based South Central Public Health District—which serves eight regional counties, including Blaine—has been allocated 975 doses in the first shipment this week, said Brianna Bodily, the agency’s public information officer.
“The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has informed us they are hopeful for another shipment next week, but we have not been given any confirmation yet,” she said Monday in an email to the Idaho Mountain Express.
The state’s Vaccine Advisory Committee has determined that health-care workers will receive the initial doses.
“The vaccine is being distributed to Idaho’s seven local public health districts based on the number of health-care workers in each, and they are working to ensure that vaccine is delivered to health-care providers in their areas so they can begin giving it to their staffs,” the Department of Health and Welfare stated in a news release. “More specifically, this initial shipment is destined for hospital staff and outpatient clinic staff who provide care for COVID-19 patients.”
The St. Luke’s Health System received its first allotment of 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning, Scott Milner, senior director of pharmacy for St. Luke’s, said in an online meeting. A second shipment of another 975 doses is expected on Thursday, he said.
St. Luke’s facilities in the Magic Valley and Treasure Valley are projected to receive the vaccine in time for administration on Friday to some of its frontline health care workers and staff, Milner said. St. Luke’s Wood River is scheduled to receive its first allocation of doses next week.
“I feel like we’re all inspired and we’re really looking forward to what the potential is,” Milner said.
The doses shipped to Wood River—an undisclosed number as of Tuesday—will be given to top-priority staff first, said Joy Prudek, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Wood River. As more doses are shipped and delivered, they will be administered to staff through a tiered system largely based on risks from exposure, she said. Eventually, St. Luke’s plans to make the vaccine available to its patients, Prudek said, but there is currently no system in place—nor an adequate supply—to take reservations for COVID vaccinations. St. Luke’s will communicate with the public in the future about how patients might be able to plan to receive the two-dose vaccination regimen.
“Just getting through phase one [for employees] is going to take a while,” she said.
The initial doses shipped to the South Central Public Health District will go to local hospitals, Bodily said, with long-term care facilities in the region second in line.
“Blaine County has two long-term care facilities,” she said Monday. “One is signed up to receive vaccine through the pharmacies, and one has not yet decided.”
The administration of the vaccine to qualified recipients from long-term care facilities will be handled by pharmacies, the Department of Health and Welfare stated, with the program scheduled to begin with the second shipment next week. The initial, tiered release of the vaccine later includes emergency responders and essential workers.
Health-care officials from Blaine County to points across the country have warned that the release of the Pfizer vaccine—and the anticipated approval this month of another vaccine candidate produced by pharmaceutical company Moderna—will not immediately slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
However, Josh Jensen, South Central’s public health program manager, called the first shipment “a good start.”
“We are hopeful additional vaccine shipments will arrive in the coming weeks, but for now, we are doing everything we can to make this first shipment of vaccine cover as much of our district as possible,” he said.
Bodily said it will likely be spring or summer until the district can make the vaccine available to healthy members of the general public. The district does administer vaccines through clinics, including one in Bellevue, but a program for inoculations for the public is still evolving.
“If you are a member of the general public seeking vaccine, SCPHD will release regular updates informing residents when vaccine will be available,” the district stated. “Please do not contact the health district directly to arrange for a vaccine.”
Common side effects of vaccines include fever, body aches, injection-site pain, redness at the injection site and headaches, the district stated.
“These are all safe side effects and signs your body’s immune system is responding and building protection. Some will not experience any noticeable side effects,” the district stated.
Meanwhile, the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic keeps mounting, in Idaho and nationally. On Monday, the state reported 1,038 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases since March to 122,217, including 1,485 in Blaine County. The number of deaths attributed to COVID in Idaho stood at 1,194, including 10 in Blaine County. Nationally, more than 300,000 deaths have been attributed to the novel coronavirus.
With the threat still looming and widespread availability of a vaccine months away, state officials are still urging people to take appropriate mitigation measures to avoid exposure. Recommended measures include wearing a mask, social distancing, diligent hand hygiene and limiting social gatherings.
“We are thrilled people will have protection through this vaccine, but it’s important to remember that we won’t have enough doses for most of our residents until this spring or summer at the earliest,” Jensen said. “Please keep your guard up. Keep taking precautions. We have many more months to go and many people we still need to protect.”
