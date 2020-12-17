Health-care providers in the Wood River Valley are preparing to administer the first doses of a federally approved vaccine to hospital staff working on the front lines.
St. Luke’s Wood River is expected to receive by early next week its first allotment of a two-dose vaccine released on Monday by pharmaceutical partnership Pfizer-BioNTech. The Boise-based St. Luke’s Health System received its first allotment of 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning, with an undisclosed number of doses bound for its Wood River facilities for administration to St. Luke’s staff at the greatest risk of exposure to the potentially fatal virus.
St. Luke’s expected to start inoculating at-risk staff in the Boise and Twin Falls regions by Friday, Dec. 18, representatives said this week.
An initial allotment for Idaho of 13,650 doses of the vaccine has been arriving in batches this week, shipped in ultra-cold packaging to keep the cargo at a required sub-zero temperature. By Thursday morning, 321 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Idaho, the state Department of Health and Welfare reported.
The Twin Falls-based South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine—received its first allotment of 975 doses on Thursday morning, said Brianna Bodily, the district’s public information officer. Those doses will be distributed to health-care facilities other than St. Luke’s, Bodily said, with a small number of doses also going to qualified recipients of long-term care facilities. A second shipment of vials of the vaccine is expected next week but has not been definitively confirmed, Bodily said.
