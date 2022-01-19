As Idaho’s COVID-19 cases continue to surge to higher levels, one of the state’s top medical professionals warned that medical systems are under major strain and might have to again request implementation of crisis standards of care.
Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive of the St. Luke’s Health System, said in a media briefing Monday that hospitalizations in the system are “really high” and many staff are out because of COVID-19 illnesses and exposure. In the last three weeks of the current surge—fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant—sick days among staff are up 20-fold, he said.
The convergence of factors—a high number of patients, a low number of available hospital beds and diminished staff—could lead to the state implementing crisis standards again, Souza said, after they were enacted last fall during the previous surge caused by the delta variant.
“If you ask me what’s going to happen, I would say that it’s more probable than not … that we would find ourselves back in crisis standards of care,” he said.
The state’s “crisis” standards allow health care providers to use below-normal standards of care, permitting them to indefinitely delay care for some people, provide reduced care for others and to add beds in unconventional spaces, such as emergency departments or conference areas.
About 25% of patients admitted to St. Luke’s facilities have been COVID-19 patients, Souza said, with the number climbing to 40% for ICU patients. At the same time, rates of tests of symptomatic people returning positive for COVID-19 in the St. Luke’s Health System have been “extremely high,” he said, ranging up to 35-40% and even higher at some facilities.
“It’s truly unlike anything we’ve seen in the pandemic so far,” he said.
The St. Luke’s Health System is the largest in the state, serving a broad area of south-central and southwestern Idaho.
The omicron variant of COVID-19 is causing more children to become ill, Souza said, many of them with upper respiratory problems.
While the omicron variant might be less virulent than delta or other strains of the virus, it is a myth that it is not making people sick or causing deaths, Souza said. Though fewer people might become seriously ill from omicron, the sheer numbers of people getting infected means the number of sick people is still high, he said, and many COVID-19 patients in ICUs are “desperately ill.”
Last week, the state set a record-high number of COVID-19 cases in a day three different times, including a new high of 3,266 new cases on Friday. The state’s seven-day moving average of daily new cases per 100,000 population climbed to 80.6 on Saturday, very close to the peaks of the previous two major surges last fall and last winter.
Meanwhile, the data reported by the state Department of Health and Welfare for the last two weeks is incomplete, the department stated on its coronavirus website. On Saturday, Idaho had a backlog of approximately 22,000 positive tests that were awaiting follow-up by local health districts, the department stated.
The current surge has put significant pressure on St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, a major hospital in Twin Falls that serves the region. The ICU at the hospital has been operating at capacity in recent days, St. Luke’s officials said, and is no longer accepting transfers from other hospitals for patients needing intensive care.
St. Luke’s Wood River hospital south of Ketchum does not have an ICU unit. Patients at Wood River needing intensive care could be transferred internally to Twin Falls or Boise, depending on capacity and the patient’s condition, officials said, or to another facility.
Blaine County risk raised to ‘critical’Very high COVID-19 case numbers and positivity rates are also being recorded in Blaine County. The South Central Public Health District raised the county’s COVID-19 risk level from “high” to “critical” on Thursday, Jan. 13, after risk indicators jumped significantly in the two-week period of Dec. 26 to Jan. 8.
In its bi-weekly risk assessments for the eight counties it serves, the Health District reported that Blaine County’s positivity rate for the two weeks was 35.5% and the rolling average of new daily cases per 10,000 residents was 22.3, both high in the “critical” range. Based on Blaine County’s estimated population of about 23,000, an average of some 52 cases per day were recorded in the two-week span. (The state uses the metric of cases per 100,000, while the Health District uses 10,000.)
“Cases and positivity rate continue to trend upwards,” the district stated on its online informational dashboard. “The impact on the local hospital is minimal but impact on the regional hospital is critical due to staffing and space shortages.”
In a continuing trend of more young people getting infected with COVID-19, the 18-29 age category had the most new cases during the two-week period, with some 200 new cases. The district reported new cases in every age group, including more than 100 among people ages 30-39 and some 50 cases among children ages 0-10.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recorded 721 new COVID-19 cases in Blaine County during the two-week period. That figure is slightly more than 3% of the county’s population.
The district was monitoring 794 confirmed and 176 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Friday, the last day of reporting. On Dec. 23, the district was monitoring 85 confirmed and 17 probable cases in Blaine County.
At the end of Thursday, the Blaine County School District reported 145 students in the School District had “active” cases of COVID-19, as well as 18 staff. There are about 3,300 students in the School District.
By Saturday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 340,857 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,274 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The department had recorded 4,343 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 27 deaths.
