The COVID-19 surge in Blaine County is continuing at record-high levels, with 505 new cases and a 43% positive test rate recorded in the week of Jan. 4-11.
The numbers from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, kept Blaine County in the CDC’s “high” category for COVID-19 transmission, the highest of its four levels.
“The high daily case count and high positivity rate tell us there is COVID in Blaine County that is spreading uncontrolled,” said registered nurse Logan Hudson, Public Health Division administrator for the South Central Public Health District.
On Monday, the Twin Falls-based Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine County—was monitoring 588 confirmed and 184 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County. One week earlier, the figures were 306 confirmed and 116 probable cases in Blaine County. On Dec. 23, the numbers were 85 confirmed and 17 probable COVID-19 cases being monitored.
In the week of Jan. 1-8, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recorded 488 new cases in Blaine County, making it one of the state’s designated “hotspots.”
On Sunday, Blaine County’s seven-day moving average of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 population soared to a record-high 315.9, after falling to 8.7 on Dec. 16, according to Health and Welfare. It dropped to 244.5 on Monday. Based on Blaine County’s estimated population of 23,000, that put the average number of new daily cases at about 56 on Monday.
Those numbers are likely incomplete. On Monday, the department said that the recent surge had built up a statewide backlog of 13,060 positive tests still awaiting review and follow up from local public health districts.
The spike in cases is paralleled only by early April 2020, when a surge in Blaine County in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic made it one of the national hotspots.
“It is difficult to predict how long the surge will last,” Hudson said. “The CDC is predicting very rapid spread of the omicron variant. If this turns out to be the case, the surge may not last as long as previous surges.”
From Dec. 16-31, 88% of the positive COVID-19 test samples sequenced in Idaho were found to be the highly transmissible omicron variant, Hudson said. By Monday, 10 tests in Blaine County were discovered to be positive for omicron, though only a small percentage of samples are tested for variants.
Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for the Boise-based Saint Alphonsus Health System, said in a Jan. 6 media briefing that COVID numbers have “exploded” in that system, with the number of COVID-19 inpatients doubling in the prior two weeks.
“The train’s coming back,” he said. “This is very much like the beginning of the pandemic again, and this time it’s going to flatten us, quite honestly, and we need to be prepared for that.”
Dr. Kenny Bramwell, system medical director for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise, said he expects Idaho to see further increases in COVID-19 cases, as spikes in the state typically lag the nation by two to five weeks.
Record case counts are being recorded on a national scale, largely driven by the omicron variant. On Friday, the CDC recorded a record high of nearly 847,000 new COVID-19 cases in the United States. Record highs have been set on numerous days this month, with numbers climbing rapidly since the CDC recorded around 24,000 new cases on Oct. 24. On Sunday, the seven-day daily average of new cases was just under 675,000.
COVID-19 has contributed to or caused more than 835,000 deaths in the United States, according to the CDC.
Statewide, COVID-19 case counts have also been trending upward. On Monday, Idaho’s seven-day moving average of new daily cases per 100,000 population was 48.2, up from 16.8 on Dec. 19.
The state had recorded approximately 329,000 COVID-19 cases by Monday, contributing to 4,238 deaths since the pandemic began. Nearly 1,500 new cases were recorded in Idaho on Monday.
By Monday, Blaine County had recorded 4,085 cases and 27 COVID-related deaths.
In the Jan. 6 media briefing, both Nemerson and Dr. Laura McGeorge, St. Luke’s Health System medical director for primary care, said COVID-19 cases and exposures have caused significant absences among their staffs.
McGeorge said St. Luke’s hospitals “continue to be very busy,” with “very, very high” patient volumes because of COVID-19, the spread of other respiratory viruses and a backlog of medical procedures that were delayed during previous COVID-19 surges. About 30% of patients in St. Luke’s ICUs were being treated for COVID-19, she said.
Testing demand increases ‘exponentially’
McGeorge said the St. Luke’s Health System had recently seen an “exponential increase” in demand for COVID-19 testing, causing some people to have to wait several days to get a test.
“We’re trying to work through that,” she said.
St. Luke’s Wood River recently expanded its COVID-19 testing hours and capacity. Patients can use a symptom checker and schedule an appointment on the myChart online portal or by calling 208-381-9500.
If someone thinks they were exposed to COVID-19, or they have mild symptoms, they are advised to not go to the hospital or Emergency Department for a test. They should schedule a test at specific St. Luke’s clinics. For more information, go to stlukesonline.org.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had been offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits, but the tests have all been distributed, said Niki Forbing-Orr, the department’s public information manager.
“Additional tests will not become available from the state,” she stated in an email. “The Department of Health and Welfare does not manage the supply of tests available commercially, and the available inventory is not tracked on any public websites at this time.”
The department recommends people contact pharmacies and check with online retailers to inquire about current inventories of rapid tests and contact a healthcare provider for diagnostic testing if they are sick with COVID-19 symptoms. In addition, many urgent-care centers are offering asymptomatic and travel-associated testing, Forbing-Orr said. ￼
Looking for current statistics in Blaine County and Idaho.
- Vaccinated vs unvaccinated Covid infections and hospitalizations
- Number of Idaho healthcare workers that were terminated due to vaccine mandates. ( St Luke’s/ St Alphonsus)
Thank you
Do the sections below read like a reason to get rid of the something (all masks) since the perfect is unavailable to all (N95) Continue to not wear a mask as it is not enforced, and stop the chronic whining posts about masks. I know someone who is hospitalized right now with Covid who might die in the hospital
R4V replies “But mask X. …..”
Golden replies “ VAERS, VAERS, VAERS….”
From KHOU
Author: Stephanie Whitfield
Published: 6:43 PM CST January 10, 2022
Updated: 6:43 PM CST January 10, 2022
HOUSTON — The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen to levels never seen before in Houston.
For the first time during the pandemic, more than 75 kids are hospitalized with COVID-19 at Texas Children’s Hospital.
RELATED: Why doctors say omicron variant is a cause for concern for kids
“It’s very important to point out, we’re not exactly sure when that peak will occur and what that peak will look like. We’re still climbing,” said Dr. Jim Versalovic, Texas Children’s Hospital Pathologist in Chief.
CNBC
WHO says omicron is life threatening for unvaccinated, elderly and people with underlying conditions
PUBLISHED TUE, JAN 11 2022 1:48 PM EST
UPDATED TUE, JAN 11 2022 6:28 PM EST
Spencer Kimball
@SPENCEKIMBALL
WATCH LIVE
KEY POINTS
Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the WHO's health emergencies program, said omicron represents a "massive threat" to the lives of the unvaccinated.
Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, said the elderly and people with underlying conditions face an elevated risk of death compared with other groups.
Van Kerkhove said omicron has been detected in every country where there's good genetic sequencing and is likely present in every nation.
this person needs to get out and take a walk in the fresh beautiful clean mountain air.....maybe that mask you have been wearing is getting to you!
this person "Another perspective" needs to get out in the beautiful fresh clean mountain air and take a walk...without your mask...it seems to be hindering your common sense!
Are you people all addicted to CNN? DUH..it is the experimental jab....NO IT IS NOT A VACCINE. There are no FDA approved vaccines currently available in the USA.Mass formation psychosis is what you sheeple have.It is a real mental illness..illicitd by FEAR.READ THE CDC AND VAERS reports.It is the shot that is giving the variants....it is the "vaccinated" who are getting sick and filling the hospitals.Masks don't work. You who are jabbed and living in fear have been brainwashed by the propaganda spewed forth from your tvs!....Use you brains to read the truth...lots of it out there now.Fauci has been busted...he lied to congress...he funded gain of function at Wuhan lab....tests don't work....good luck to you poor folks living in Mass formation psychosis....and who keep drinking the koolaid .
Quoting nut job doctors from the Joe Rogan show? Sounds like you drank the KOOKAID and like to hang out on Parler.
R4V Your many, lengthy and in your mind justifications are no longer necessary. We get your point.
Nothing anyone writes in reply will change your mind, so just keep doing what you have been - no need to explain.
Those of us who continue to mask up are not hurting anyone. Leave us alone.
Uncle.
AP, thats the whole point, those of us that dont want to mask up for many reasons, including the fact that anything other than an N95 is useless, want to be left alone too.
I have never suggested that those that want to wear a mask should not. In fact, I think people in the vulnerable categories would be smart to do so.
I still haven't seen any justification for the mandates in light of new reporting about mask efficacy, that is why I keep asking the question.
Why is there no reporting on death rate and hospitalization rate with Omicron in specific? Are people dying from Omicron? How many in the hospitals have Omicron?
All these stats about deaths and hospitalization rates since the beginning of covid are irrelevant in dealing with Omicron, which has far different symptoms and risk profile than earlier variants. Is this misleading intentional?
Omicron SHOULD require a different response, especially considering all we've learned in the last two years yet it appears that the Vally's governments and the IME are suggesting we do the same thing again which we all know doesn't work.
By most accounts, Omicron is similar to the common cold, how about we start there with how to treat it.
Here’s the thing, simpleton, until we can end the virus strain entirely, there is likely to be further variants; possibly more lethal and transmissible! We have three key weapons at our disposal to combat Covid: vaccines, masks,and distancing. 70% of the population has been doing the heavy lifting to get us through this, and 30% of the population is in denial about the pandemic (you included). Your recalcitrant behavior is devastating our hospitals and schools!
Fear is not a good policy. Why don’t you answer the question? Is it because omicron is nothing more than a cold? People aren’t actually being hospitalized or dying from it?
And the weapons you cite: The masks that 95% of people are wearing are “nothing more than face decoration” according to your beloved CNN. And there is no vaccine for Covid. A vaccine is “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease.” That experimental cocktail you injected into yourself is not a vaccine as it does not produce immunity. You can still get Covid and you can still spread it.
The only thing devastating hospitals and schools is this crazy nonsense you are spewing. Insisting we do the same things over and over again that have proven not to work and expecting a different result.
Fear is not the policy. The disease is not a cold. People are being hospitalized and dying. Masks do help prevent the spread. Vaccines are not "experimental cocktails". The "devastation" at hospitals and schools is largely attributed to the unvaccinated.
Badger what you are saying goes against the science. Lets see some data specific to Omicron.
Lots of data in here about most recent outcomes in terms of hospitalizations and cases in NYC split between vax and unvaxxed populations.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/11/briefing/omicron-deaths-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated.html
Well put, svnative! As long as there is viral replication, there will always be a possibility of mutation to worse variants. Vaccination here and in less developed countries is the answer
The "common cold" was not always so tame.
Welcome to the discussion.
