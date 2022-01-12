St. Luke's COVID testing, Jan. 4

The spike in cases has caused a significant increase in demand for COVID-19 testing across the state, including at St. Luke's Wood River in Ketchum.

The COVID-19 surge in Blaine County is continuing at record-high levels, with 505 new cases and a 43% positive test rate recorded in the week of Jan. 4-11.

The numbers from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, kept Blaine County in the CDC’s “high” category for COVID-19 transmission, the highest of its four levels.

“The high daily case count and high positivity rate tell us there is COVID in Blaine County that is spreading uncontrolled,” said registered nurse Logan Hudson, Public Health Division administrator for the South Central Public Health District.

On Monday, the Twin Falls-based Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine County—was monitoring 588 confirmed and 184 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County. One week earlier, the figures were 306 confirmed and 116 probable cases in Blaine County. On Dec. 23, the numbers were 85 confirmed and 17 probable COVID-19 cases being monitored.

In the week of Jan. 1-8, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recorded 488 new cases in Blaine County, making it one of the state’s designated “hotspots.”

On Sunday, Blaine County’s seven-day moving average of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 population soared to a record-high 315.9, after falling to 8.7 on Dec. 16, according to Health and Welfare. It dropped to 244.5 on Monday. Based on Blaine County’s estimated population of 23,000, that put the average number of new daily cases at about 56 on Monday.

Those numbers are likely incomplete. On Monday, the department said that the recent surge had built up a statewide backlog of 13,060 positive tests still awaiting review and follow up from local public health districts.

The spike in cases is paralleled only by early April 2020, when a surge in Blaine County in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic made it one of the national hotspots.

“It is difficult to predict how long the surge will last,” Hudson said. “The CDC is predicting very rapid spread of the omicron variant. If this turns out to be the case, the surge may not last as long as previous surges.”

From Dec. 16-31, 88% of the positive COVID-19 test samples sequenced in Idaho were found to be the highly transmissible omicron variant, Hudson said. By Monday, 10 tests in Blaine County were discovered to be positive for omicron, though only a small percentage of samples are tested for variants.

Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for the Boise-based Saint Alphonsus Health System, said in a Jan. 6 media briefing that COVID numbers have “exploded” in that system, with the number of COVID-19 inpatients doubling in the prior two weeks.

“The train’s coming back,” he said. “This is very much like the beginning of the pandemic again, and this time it’s going to flatten us, quite honestly, and we need to be prepared for that.”

Dr. Kenny Bramwell, system medical director for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise, said he expects Idaho to see further increases in COVID-19 cases, as spikes in the state typically lag the nation by two to five weeks.

Record case counts are being recorded on a national scale, largely driven by the omicron variant. On Friday, the CDC recorded a record high of nearly 847,000 new COVID-19 cases in the United States. Record highs have been set on numerous days this month, with numbers climbing rapidly since the CDC recorded around 24,000 new cases on Oct. 24. On Sunday, the seven-day daily average of new cases was just under 675,000.

COVID-19 has contributed to or caused more than 835,000 deaths in the United States, according to the CDC.

Statewide, COVID-19 case counts have also been trending upward. On Monday, Idaho’s seven-day moving average of new daily cases per 100,000 population was 48.2, up from 16.8 on Dec. 19.

The state had recorded approximately 329,000 COVID-19 cases by Monday, contributing to 4,238 deaths since the pandemic began. Nearly 1,500 new cases were recorded in Idaho on Monday.

By Monday, Blaine County had recorded 4,085 cases and 27 COVID-related deaths.

In the Jan. 6 media briefing, both Nemerson and Dr. Laura McGeorge, St. Luke’s Health System medical director for primary care, said COVID-19 cases and exposures have caused significant absences among their staffs.

McGeorge said St. Luke’s hospitals “continue to be very busy,” with “very, very high” patient volumes because of COVID-19, the spread of other respiratory viruses and a backlog of medical procedures that were delayed during previous COVID-19 surges. About 30% of patients in St. Luke’s ICUs were being treated for COVID-19, she said.

Testing demand increases ‘exponentially’

McGeorge said the St. Luke’s Health System had recently seen an “exponential increase” in demand for COVID-19 testing, causing some people to have to wait several days to get a test.

“We’re trying to work through that,” she said.

St. Luke’s Wood River recently expanded its COVID-19 testing hours and capacity. Patients can use a symptom checker and schedule an appointment on the myChart online portal or by calling 208-381-9500.

If someone thinks they were exposed to COVID-19, or they have mild symptoms, they are advised to not go to the hospital or Emergency Department for a test. They should schedule a test at specific St. Luke’s clinics. For more information, go to stlukesonline.org.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had been offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits, but the tests have all been distributed, said Niki Forbing-Orr, the department’s public information manager.

“Additional tests will not become available from the state,” she stated in an email. “The Department of Health and Welfare does not manage the supply of tests available commercially, and the available inventory is not tracked on any public websites at this time.”

The department recommends people contact pharmacies and check with online retailers to inquire about current inventories of rapid tests and contact a healthcare provider for diagnostic testing if they are sick with COVID-19 symptoms. In addition, many urgent-care centers are offering asymptomatic and travel-associated testing, Forbing-Orr said. ￼

