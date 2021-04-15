Blaine County’s risk level for COVID-19 was maintained in the “high” category on Thursday.
In its risk-assessment model using data from April 4-10, the county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive increased to 7.14% from 4.42% the previous week, moving from the “moderate” to “high” category. In the same week, the county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents increased to 23.6 from 17.4 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. A rate between 10 and 25 per 100,000 is considered a “high” risk.
The county’s model has four risk categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
“Blaine County’s average new case rate continues to trend upward and is on the high end of the high-risk tier,” the county’s online informational dashboard states.
The 30-39 age group recorded the highest number of new cases in the county, with nine in the seven-day span.
The dashboard notes that variants of the novel coronavirus—which are generally more transmissible and can cause more serious illness—have been confirmed in Blaine County.
Be smart & Stay safe people!
