Myth: Taking ibuprofen will hinder your ability to fight the virus.
St. Luke’s emergency physician Brock Bemis says there’s no evidence to support that claim. “If you’re able to get your fever controlled with Advil or Tylenol, you’re more likely to get better rest and bounce back faster,” he told the Express.
Myth: Loss of taste and smell isn’t a symptom.
A surprising number of patients with milder coronavirus cases have presented with loss of taste and smell, St. Luke’s E.R. doc Brent Russell said. The thought is that the virus affects our olfactory nerves,
which are responsible for smell.
Myth: A fever is the most serious COVID symptom.
“I tell folks that their temperature can be less important than other symptoms, such as shortness of breath,” Bemis says. If you are profoundly weak, to where you can’t get up to go to the bathroom, if you’re in an altered mental state or you’re vomiting nonstop
—that’s when we want you to come in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In