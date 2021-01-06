Ketchum Post Office has enacted limited safety measures to lessen the public’s potential exposure to COVID-19, after Ketchum city officials raised concerns with U.S. Postal Service officers.
Management at the postal facility on Fourth Street implemented some improvements last week and confirmed other safety policies, the city said this week, after the Postal Service on Dec. 30 responded to concerns put forth by the city in a meeting on Dec. 18.
The issue was raised last month through complaints to city officials about safety at the Post Office, a matter highlighted by Councilwoman Amanda Breen, who publicly chastised the facility’s management for allowing customers to crowd into the front lobby, with some people not wearing masks. Breen said the Postal Service could potentially provide delivery service, curbside service and outdoor package pickup at the back door, as alternatives to allowing crowds into public areas of the building during a pandemic.
Some changes have now been enacted, pursuant to the Dec. 18 discussion between City Administrator Jade Riley, Ketchum Postmaster John McDonald and the Postal Service’s district manager in Salt Lake City, according to Lisa Enourato, the city’s public affairs and administrative services manager.
In its Dec. 30 response to the city, Enourato said, the Postal Service stated that hand-sanitizing stations have been installed at all public entrances to the facility, markers to keep people socially distanced—recommended at 6 feet apart—are being maintained on the floors, and signage indicating mask and social-distancing requirements has been posted at entrances.
The Postal Service also stated that it is ensuring that all employees wear masks when they are not able to maintain a safe distance from people.
“They are also continuing to discuss other options and processes that may be implemented in the future,” Enourato stated.
Currently, there are state and city mandates in place that collectively require people to wear masks in public in Ketchum, to socially distance, to limit public gatherings and to follow specific rules for seating and occupancy in restaurants and businesses.
“The city is following up on efforts to be more proactive on social distancing by limiting the number of people in the lineup area,” Enourato stated. “The city suggested they work on a plan that would limit the lines inside by offering outside pickup for packages. The city is also continuing to monitor by having community service officers check on compliance.”
While the city does not have broad jurisdiction over the federally managed Postal Service, it can enforce laws and codes, city officials noted last month.
On Tuesday, Breen said she believes the Postal Service needs to take additional actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“My reaction is they should do the right thing,” Breen said in an interview. “They should do more.”
The Postal Service could offer additional services, she said, and could work to ensure customers stay distanced and wear masks. The December holiday rush at the Post Office is over, she noted, but the facility can still get busy and crowded.
“There’s no enforcement,” Breen said. “ … I don’t think they’re taking much responsibility at all.”
Although the city cannot force the Postal Service to offer additional services, she believes it should do so voluntarily.
“The state is not providing leadership on [COVID-19],” she said. “Unfortunately, then, in this case, we just say, ‘Let’s be good members of the community.’”
