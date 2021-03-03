Another Blaine County resident has died of COVID-19, the South Central Public Health District confirmed Wednesday evening, bringing the local death toll to 17 since the pandemic began.
The most recent victim was a woman in her 90s, according to Brianna Bodily, spokeswoman for the Health District. She had underlying health conditions, and was affiliated with a long-term care facility. The woman was not hospitalized prior to her death, Bodily said.
For a death to count towards the tally, doctors must determine that COVID-19 was the primary cause of death or a major comorbidity. By that standard, she was one of five Idahoans to die of coronavirus-related illness on Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,876, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare.
Meanwhile, Blaine County gained six confirmed and one probable case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising local totals to 1,969 confirmed and 211 probable cases. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring 117 active cases in the county.
