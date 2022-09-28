Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate continues to trend down since reaching a post-winter peak in early July.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Monday that Blaine County’s daily seven-day moving average of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 people was 9.9, down from a seasonal peak of 52.7 on July 12. Both of those figures are well below the pandemic high of 443.7 in early January, when the omicron variant of COVID-19 caused a sharp spike in cases.
Through Monday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 6,847 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the start of the pandemic, contributing to 32 deaths.
The South Central Public Health District on Monday reported that 24 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Blaine County in the week of Sept. 19-24.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last Thursday assessed Blaine County’s level of COVID-19 community spread at “low.” At that level, the CDC advises that people stay up to date with vaccines, wear a mask if they have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, and to wear a mask on public transportation. People can consider taking extra precautions to protect themselves and others, the CDC advises.
A decline in cases has also been recorded on a statewide level. In Idaho, the daily seven-day moving average incidence rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population was 8.8 on Monday, after it had increased to 36 on July 11, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. It had previously dropped to about 3 in early April. During the omicron-variant surge last winter, the statewide number soared to about 243.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho have also declined since mid-summer. On Friday, 70 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Idaho, compared to 196 on July 31.
Through Friday, Health and Welfare had recorded 494,907 COVID-19 cases statewide and 5,166 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 314 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Monday.
Earlier this month, the South Central Public Health District maintained Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level at “moderate,” noting that the county’s case rate was “fairly steady” but its test positivity rate was elevated.
In its monthly risk assessment released on Sept. 15, the Health District reported that Blaine County’s rate for positive COVID-19 tests was in the “high” category.
The Health District has now rated Blaine County’s overall COVID-19 risk as “moderate” for four consecutive months.
Because many people do not report the results of at-home COVID-19 tests, the Health District stated that it is possible the case rate is higher than data shows.
Nationally, daily case numbers have been slowly decreasing since mid-summer. The CDC’s daily seven-day moving average of new case numbers was about 120,000 in late July but had dropped to about 50,000 by Sunday. It had dropped to about 25,000 in March, after the new-case count surged to more than a million in one day in early January.
Blaine County remains the most vaccinated county in Idaho, with 80.8% of the population deemed fully vaccinated. The next highest percentage is in Ada County—which includes Boise—at 62.3%. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In