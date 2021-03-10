Blaine County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases has dropped slightly in recent days but continues to hover in the “high” risk range of the county’s assessment rubric.
Blaine’s number of new daily COVID-19 cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents decreased incrementally to 15.5 on Monday, March 8, after climbing to 19.9 on March 4, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. The numbers are calculated on a seven-day average.
Statewide, the incidence rate is similar, decreasing slightly in recent days to a seven-day average of 13.0 on Monday.
Through Monday, when the Department of Health and Welfare last updated its statistics, Blaine County had recorded 2,193 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began one year ago. As of Monday, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 92 cases in Blaine County. Seventeen deaths in Blaine County have been attributed to COVID-19.
County officials kept the overall risk level for COVID-19 at “high” on Thursday, with the county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive from Feb. 21-27 at 6%—in the “high” range of the county’s risk-assessment model. In the same week, the number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents decreased to 15.5, based on a seven-day average. A rate between 10 and 25 per 100,000 is considered a “high” risk in the county’s model.
The Department of Health and Welfare by Tuesday morning had recorded 173,309 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho since the pandemic began last winter, including 378 new cases on Sunday and Monday. Idaho has recorded 1,890 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began last year.
Statewide, 451,424 doses of approved COVID vaccines—from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson—had been administered to 284,655 people by Tuesday morning, with 166,769 people deemed fully vaccinated, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, while the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one.
Vaccines had been administered to 6,189 people in Blaine County by Tuesday morning.
Little marks COVID anniversary
Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday reflected on Idaho’s now-yearlong fight against COVID-19, with Saturday marking one year since the state’s first confirmed case.
“Tragically, we have lost close to 1,900 of our fellow Idahoans to this new, dangerous and aggressive disease,” Little said. “We mourn the loss of life and pray for strength and peace for the loved ones left behind.”
Idaho has “made a lot of progress” and has a strong economy and low unemployment, but “we have a way to go before we can return to life as normal,” Little said.
“Let’s remember that we will not maintain all our progress unless we continue to take steps to protect lives.”
