Blaine County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases has reversed a downward trend, rising gradually over a five-day span from Feb. 25 to March 1.
The county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents increased incrementally to 17.4 on Monday, March 1, after hitting a two-month low of 13 on Feb. 24 and 25, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. The numbers are calculated on a seven-day average.
Statewide, the incidence rate also leveled off in late February. From an approximately five-month low of 13.7 on Feb. 19, the rate climbed to 16.3 on Feb. 26, before declining again to 14.8 on Monday.
Through Monday, when the Health and Welfare Department last updated its statistics, Blaine County had recorded 2,168 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began about a year ago.
Blaine County’s risk level for COVID-19 was dropped from “critical” to “high” on Thursday, after the county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive from Feb. 14-20 decreased to a “moderate” range. In the same time frame, the number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents decreased to 19.9 from 44.1 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. A rate between 10 and 25 per 100,000 is considered a “high” risk in the county’s model.
The Department of Health and Welfare by Monday night had recorded 171,462 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho since the pandemic began last winter, including 322 new cases on Monday. The state has recorded 1,867 COVID-related deaths.
Statewide, 376,058 doses of approved COVID vaccines had been administered to 249,063 people by Monday night, with 126,995 people receiving the recommended two doses, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. Vaccines had been administered to 5,631 people in Blaine County by Monday.
On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it has awarded $39 million in federal funding to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management to support as many as five COVID-19 vaccination centers throughout the state.
“These expedited funds will help our state and federal partners accelerate the important work of ensuring that everyone in Idaho who wants a vaccine can get one,” said FEMA Region 10 Acting Administrator Vincent J. Maykovich.
The Idaho Office of Emergency Management estimates the FEMA-supported vaccination centers could administer more than 1 million vaccine doses during an operational period of 90 days.
Joy Prudek, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Wood River, said demand for COVID-19 vaccinations is currently outpacing supply, noting that St. Luke’s has the capacity to administer more inoculations if shipments increase.
Idaho is now receiving about 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines per week, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. That could increase soon, as the state is scheduled to receive a population-based share of the newly approved, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, some of which has already been shipped.
