Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level remains at “moderate,” where it has been now for four consecutive weeks, according to the county’s coronavirus dashboard, updated weekly.
Data captured from May 16-22 indicate that case numbers are slowly trending down, but due to vaccination levels still below 50%, mask wearing and vaccination remain vital, the county stated. Within the seven-day average, three new cases were reported. Those cases were in three age ranges, 14-17, 30-39 and 70-plus.
Statewide, 185 new COVID-19 cases were reported as of May 25, according to the state’s coronavirus website. Counties with the highest rate of current cases include Kootenai, Ada, Canyon, Twin Falls and Bannock, with Twin Falls reporting 28 new cases this week. No COVID-related deaths have been reported in the state since May 21, when one death was reported.
Nationwide, the rate of new coronavirus cases is also on the decline, with 62% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker.
Overall, cases are consistently decreasing, with the last nationwide peak on April 17, when 75,421 new cases were reported, versus 23,511 reported on May 26.
Locally, all Wood River Valley cities but one, Bellevue, have rescinded their health orders. In making its decision, Bellevue cited lower vaccination rates than neighboring towns.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and welfare, fully vaccinated numbers in Blaine County are:
• Sun Valley: 1,448
• Ketchum: 4,439
• Hailey: 5,460
• Bellevue: 1,411
• Carey: 304
• Picabo: 59
