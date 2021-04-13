The South Central Public Health District on Tuesday afternoon confirmed cases of two different coronavirus variants in Twin Falls County. The district received laboratory confirmation of two cases of the California COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.429, and four cases of the UK variant, known as B.1.1.7.
The Health District confirmed 16 cases of those variants in Blaine County on April 2.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified each variant as a "Variant of Concern." They are reported to spread more quickly and more easily than other variants, potentially leading to spikes in COVID-19 case counts.
The Health District has yet to confirm cases of the variants in its other six counties—Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka. On Thursday, the district noted "minimal" risk of COVID-19 transmission in each of those counties and Twin Falls, based on 14-day averages. Blaine County, meanwhile, was designated at a "moderate" risk.
However, COVID-19 cases reported in the region have nearly doubled since the end of last month, according to the Health District, up from 78 cases in the last week of March to 150 cases last week.
Presently, all Idahoans aged 16 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Visit www.phd5.idaho.gov/Covid-vaccine to register for a vaccine.
