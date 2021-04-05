Two variants of the coronavirus that pose an increased risk to public health have been discovered in Blaine County.
The Twin Falls-based South Central Public Health District announced Friday that it had received laboratory confirmation of 12 cases of the COVID-19 California variant, known as B.1.429, and four confirmed cases of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, in Blaine County. To date, COVID-19 variants have not been discovered in any other counties in its eight-county region, the district stated.
Scientific studies have indicated that the variants are significantly more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and are likely more resistant to medical treatments for COVID-19. Some scientists have expressed concern that the variants could compromise the effectiveness of federally approved COVID-19 vaccines.
Variants have been identified in other areas of the state, the district stated.
“With the emergence of these variants in south-central Idaho, it is imperative, now more than ever, to follow public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19,” the district stated.
The recommendations include: wearing a mask when in public; washing your hands often and avoiding touching your face; staying home when sick except to seek medical attention; maintaining space between yourself and others not of the same household; avoiding large gatherings; and getting vaccinated.
“Our COVID-19 case numbers are at some of the lowest rates we’ve since this pandemic started,” said Tanis Maxwell, a district epidemiologist. “Even with a variant in our community, we can keep those numbers low if we work together to slow the spread of disease. As the vaccine is being made widely available, we encourage those who wish to receive one to sign up now and help reduce the spread.” People can schedule an appointment through the SCPHD website: www.phd5.idaho.gov/Covid-vaccine. All Idahoans 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.
The district is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish at 208-737-5965. The hotlines are operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
(1) comment
It can only be said after an enormous tourist turn out for SV skiing that there are more than 1 variants at work in the valley now. This is what we tolerated so why the surprise?
