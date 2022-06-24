The St. Luke’s Health System and other regional health-care providers are preparing to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for infants and preschoolers, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency-use authorization on June 17 for two different vaccines for children as young as 6 months.
Dr. Laura McGeorge, primary care medical director for St. Luke’s, said in a media briefing Wednesday that St. Luke’s facilities would start administering the vaccines to kids ages 6 months to 5 years in about two weeks.
Last Friday, the FDA authorized the use of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna for the infant and preschool age group. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the decision Saturday and recommended the shots for all children in the category, making some 20 million more Americans eligible to be vaccinated.
“I am thrilled that we have the choice of the two vaccines,” McGeorge said.
Joy Prudek, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Wood River, said St. Luke’s plans to offer the Pfizer vaccine through its clinic in Hailey, while the Moderna vaccine is set to be offered through internal medicine offices and through the family medicine office of Dr. Donald Levin in Hailey.
The shots could be available as soon as the end of next week, Prudek said. People are advised to schedule appointments through the St. Luke’s MyChart online portal, she said.
The South Central Public Health District office in Bellevue said it hopes to start offering the vaccine for children as young as 6 months by next week, after the process is approved. COVID-19 shots are administered at the clinic by appointment on Thursdays.
People can search for facilities where COVID-19 vaccines are offered in their area at vaccines.gov.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 6 months through 4 years is a three-dose series, with doses about one-tenth the size of those given to adults. The first two shots are given three weeks apart and the third is administered eight weeks later.
The Moderna vaccine—now approved for children ages 6 months through 5 years—is a two-dose series, with doses about one-quarter the size of adult doses. The shots are administered about one month apart.
Both vaccines use the same messenger RNA science.
McGeorge said the vaccinations for infants and preschoolers were shown to reduce COVID-19 mortality, reduce major illness requiring hospitalization, and to also lessen minor illness. While death from COVID-19 is rare in children younger than 5, she said, it does occur—about 220 deaths have been recorded during the pandemic through May 2022.
McGeorge called the vaccines “very safe,” as did CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
“I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated,” she said.
In the St. Luke’s briefing, Dr. Kenny Bramwell, medical director of St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise, said he believes it is especially important for children at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 illness to get vaccinated.
In studies of the newly approved age group, children developed immune responses comparable to those of adults, the FDA said.
The FDA approval of the Moderna vaccine for children as young as 6 months also extended to children and teens ages 6-17. Final CDC approval of the Moderna vaccine for school-aged children and teens is expected this week. Previously, the Moderna vaccine was approved only for people 18 and older, while the Pfizer vaccine had been approved for people 5 and older.
With all but the very youngest Americans now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the vaccination rate in Idaho remains lower than the country as a whole. About 55% of Idahoans ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 71% of all Americans ages 5 and older, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
In Idaho, Blaine County has by far the highest rate of vaccination, with 84% of residents ages 5 and older fully vaccinated, Health and Welfare data shows. The next highest percentage is in Ada County—which includes Boise—at 65%.
McGeorge said St. Luke’s does not anticipate supply shortages of COVID-19 vaccines for infants and preschoolers, in part because demand for pediatric vaccines in general has dropped off. Vaccinating young children against COVID-19 will allow more freedom for parents and children, making it safer to attend family gatherings and other events, she said.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Idaho, McGeorge noted, stating that tests of wastewater, test positivity rates and numbers of people missing work from COVID-19 illness all indicate that the virus is spreading more than during the spring.
“We know that there’s more COVID in the community,” she said.
In Idaho, the seven-day moving average incidence rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population was 16.4 on Wednesday, after it dropped to about 3 in early April. During the omicron-variant surge last winter, the number soared to about 243.
Through Wednesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 459,525 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,961 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 1,618 new cases between Monday and Wednesday.
Through Wednesday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 6,294 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 30 deaths.
The South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine— reported that Blaine County had 50 new COVID-19 cases in the week of June 16-22. Last week, the district rated Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk as “moderate.”
Nationally, numbers have also risen since early spring. The CDC’s daily seven-day moving average of new case numbers was about 100,000 on Tuesday, with approximately 185,000 new cases recorded that day. The seven-day average had dropped to about 25,000 in March, after the new-case count surged to more than a million in one day in early January. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Your child has ZERO chance of dying from covid. If you vaxx your healthy child with this Emergency Authorized experimental DNA altering poison, you are committing child abuse.
little/big/lie
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In