COVID-19 vaccine for children coming to Idaho, state says

COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 could start to be widely available in Idaho by next week, the state Department of Health and Welfare reported Wednesday.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the age group, recommending a two-dose regimen.
“We are very pleased there is now an opportunity for Idaho’s younger children to get the same protections against COVID-19 as their older peers and adults. This comes in time to protect children for the holidays and to make sure they can return to the classroom and daycare safely,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Division of Public Health administrator. “We are distributing doses to vaccine providers over the coming days and expect it will be available very soon in many doctors’ offices, clinics and pharmacies.”
Like the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 and older, the two doses are administered at least 21 days apart. However, the pediatric vaccine for children ages 5-11 is a different formulation and dose size than the vaccine for ages 12 years and older and requires different storage and handling practices.
“Providers are advising that parents should expect that appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for children may not be available until the week of Nov. 8, because it may take a few days to receive inventory, finalize clinic procedures, and train staff on how to give the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine,” the Department of Health and Welfare stated.
To find a vaccination location near you, contact your child’s pediatrician, visit Vaccines.gov or contact your local public health district, the department advised.
For more information about pediatric COVID-19 vaccination, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html or speak with your child’s pediatrician.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In