The COVID Outreach Wood River testing program for people who are asymptomatic ends today, Thursday, April 15.
The program—a collaborative effort by Dr. Tom Archie and the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation—was started in November to provide testing for people in Blaine County who had been exposed to the novel coronavirus but had not shown symptoms of COVID-19. Prior to the program, only people with symptoms were able to get appointments for COVID-19 tests.
Earlier this month, the St. Luke’s Health System started offering asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for certain groups, including at its Wood River Valley location. It will perform tests on asymptomatic people with a known exposure to someone with coronavirus at school or work, exposures from communal living or exposures recommended for testing by the CDC, as well as for those needing pre- and post-travel testing. Appointments can be scheduled through the St. Luke’s myChart online system or by calling 208-381-9500.
Several health-care providers in the Wood River Valley—including St. Luke’s—continue to conduct testing for people who have symptoms of COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In