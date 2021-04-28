Since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, medical experts, politicians and news pundits have all weighed in on the importance of testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.
Many doctors, expert advisers and medical administrators have argued that widespread testing is an essential tool in combating the spread of the virus, giving people who test positive an opportunity to quarantine and strictly limit their interactions with others.
One of those doctors is Dr. Tom Archie, a private practitioner in Ketchum who led the COVID Outreach Wood River project, a program launched in early November to fill a gap in SARS-CoV-2 testing in the Wood River Valley. In the early months of the pandemic, testing for the virus was largely limited to people who had symptoms of COVID-19. The project—funded by the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation—provided testing for people who had been exposed to a known COVID-19 case but did not have any symptoms, as well as people who needed a test for medical procedures not in the St. Luke’s Health System. Testing was also provided for people with symptoms of a possible COVID-19 infection and for people who required a test for travel. Testing locations rotated between Bellevue, Hailey and Ketchum.
COVID Outreach Wood River concluded on April 15, one week after St. Luke’s Wood River started conducting COVID-19 testing for a variety of groups of asymptomatic people. By April 4, the project—with some 30 professionals and volunteers helping Archie—had administered 2,844 tests, with 244 of them coming back positive for the virus. Conducting those tests, Archie said, gave numerous people the information they needed to limit the spread of the virus.
Archie consulted those who tested positive on what to do and how to best limit contact with others. People who tested positive were very cooperative in taking mitigation measures, including being willing to quarantine themselves, Archie said.
“It gave people a few days head start and helped limit the number of people they could infect,” Archie said. “I think it limited community spread.”
The test results largely mirrored those in Blaine County as a whole. They fluctuated in the late fall, dipped in early December and then climbed sharply in January, before dropping again in the late winter and early spring, a project report indicates. During the week of Dec. 13-19, 15 of 131 tests were positive—a rate of 11.4%. The numbers peaked in mid-January, with 32 positive results in 254 tests conducted the week of Jan. 17-23—a rate of 12.6%. By the final week of April 11-15, there were no positive tests in the 16 administered.
The project report states that the January rise in SARS-CoV-2 infections was “fueled by holiday travels and the spread of two coronavirus variants” in Blaine County. In fact, the project was responsible for discovering the existence of two virus variants in the county: the so-called “California variant”—labeled B.1.429 by scientists—and the variant believed to have originated in the United Kingdom—called B.1.1.7.
Archie said he noticed that the rate of new infections he was observing in January was approaching the rate of an initial surge in Blaine County early in the pandemic last year, and that “some people were getting sick really fast.” The report states that a “combination of the post-holiday travel effect and the national spread of several mutation variants of SARS-CoV-2 were suspected” as the causes.
COVID Outreach Wood River sent 25 positive test samples collected between Feb. 2 and March 5 to partner laboratories at the University of Washington and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle for genome analysis. Of the 25 samples, 13 (51%) were the California variant and four (16%) were the U.K. variant. None of the virus samples were the B.1.351 variant—originating in South Africa—or the P.1 variant from Brazil, the report states. The findings were shared with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the South Central Public Health District, which then reported the discovery to the public and the media.
Additional positive samples collected after March 5 are also being tested for variants and the results are pending, Archie said.
The discovery of the two variants of SARS-CoV-2 in Blaine County was significant. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified each variant as a “Variant of Concern,” defined by the CDC as “a variant for which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (e.g. increased hospitalizations or deaths), significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.”
The project was successful, Archie said, because of “a lot of collaboration,” the work of his team and the genuine interest of the testing participants in taking advice and taking measures to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2.
“It was really heart-warming to see,” he said. “They got it. There was a lot of learning in there for people. They really wanted to protect others.”
Yet testing needs to continue, Archie said, and the residents of the valley will benefit from the testing being conducted at St. Luke’s, some medical offices and some pharmacies.
“There’s still a virus here,” he said, “and there are still people getting infected.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In