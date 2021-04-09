The leaders of a research project to study how COVID-19 affects people in Blaine County made a special appeal Wednesday night to get people to participate.
The lead investigators for the project—Dr. Terry O’Connor, a St. Luke’s Wood River emergency department physician, and Dr. Tom Archie, a private practitioner—joined County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg and two members of their project team in an online conference organized to boost enrollment in the study.
“This is a great opportunity to help the community,” Greenberg said.
The Blaine COVID STATS project was created by the Blaine County Innovation and Testing Task Force and is being funded by the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation and the National Institutes of Health. STATS is an acronym for the full name, the Study To Test and Track SARS-CoV-2—the scientific name of the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. St. Luke’s Wood River is a partner in conducting the study, which was officially launched last month.
The project team includes laboratory scientists at St. Luke’s Wood River. Team leaders are also collaborating with researchers at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, in New York; at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, in La Jolla, Calif.; and at the Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Division of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. The STATS project is funded to study some 600 people in Blaine County who are at risk of contracting the virus and of infecting other people. Study volunteers are tracked for six to nine months and are paid for different levels of participation.
Currently, 21 Blaine County residents are participating in the study. Project leaders are now recruiting additional participants: Blaine County adults who have not had or been vaccinated against COVID-19. People who have frequent, regular contact with the public are preferred.
O’Connor said enrollment in the study has been impacted by the high rate of COVID-19 vaccination in Blaine County. By Thursday morning, nearly 60% of people 16 and older in Blaine County had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the highest vaccination percentage in the state. O’Connor said the team is “overall excited” about how quickly people in the county are getting vaccinated but noted that there are still many residents who would be eligible to participate in the study. People who are 18 or older who do not plan to get vaccinated and people who plan to be vaccinated but have not yet done so would be eligible to enroll, he said.
“We still would love your help,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor said the COVID STATS project will help answer some of the “big unknowns” about the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The goal of the project—which has been in development for about nine months—is to conduct in-depth analysis of who contracts COVID-19, who gets a severe case of the illness and who does not, and what factors are linked to the spread of the virus. The study could also provide useful information about the human immune system and how it fights the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the investigators said.
In tracking people who get vaccinated during the study, it could also provide information on the effectiveness and longevity of the approved COVID-19 vaccines, and whether they need to be adapted to fight variants of the virus. Research during the study could also provide specific information on how COVID-19 vaccines generally prevent serious illness in patients.
The study—also being conducted in Seattle and two parts of California—will benefit Blaine County through an increase in testing for the novel coronavirus, which can help limit spread, the lead investigators have said. With increased surveillance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the community, the project could also help health-care experts predict—and possibly prevent—a significant outbreak of cases, they have said.
Participants will complete an online weekly questionnaire and do weekly, at-home nasal swab self-testing for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Some lab tests could be conducted. Upon enrollment, St. Luke’s will conduct blood tests for COVID-19 antibodies and other immune cells. Participants will be paid cumulatively for every questionnaire, nasal swab and blood draw they complete, with earnings amounting from $70 to $270 for those who participate for six months, O’Connor and Archie said.
Raw data from COVID-19 test results will be reported to the state, as is required for all COVID-19 testing, O’Connor and Archie said. St. Luke’s will not maintain a database of people in the project, they said.
O’Connor and Archie anticipate that a peer-reviewed report on findings from the study will be circulated in a medical publication after its conclusion.
For more information and to enroll, go to the project website at blainecovidstats.com. People who want to enroll can complete a secure online questionnaire. If they meet the eligibility criteria, they will be contacted to schedule a meeting with a project team member to discuss participation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In