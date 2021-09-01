With COVID-19 cases surging and southern Idaho hospitals under pressure to treat an increasing number of patients, the region’s largest health care provider warned this week that resources are stretched thin.
Dr. Joshua Kern, chief medical officer for the St. Luke’s Health System in the Magic Valley, Jerome and the Wood River Valley, said Monday that St. Luke’s has recently been treating a record number of COVID-19 patients, posing challenges in the supply of hospital beds and the schedules of trained medical staff.
In its health system in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, St. Luke’s has been treating nearly 200 COVID-19 patients per day, Kern said. Prior to this summer’s surge, the record high was 172, recorded last fall, he said. On Monday, St. Luke’s had 182 COVID-19 inpatients, plus an additional 396 patients admitted for other reasons, the organization reported.
“We are all very concerned with where things are headed in the state,” Kern said.
On Aug. 26, 459 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. That number has not been reached since early December, during the last major surge in COVID-19 cases.
More than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases were documented in the state on Sunday and Monday, the department reported.
The increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations—combined with continuing high numbers of non-COVID patients—has put pressure on intensive-care units, necessitated some patient transfers out of crowded facilities, and prompted some limitations on non-urgent surgeries, Kern said. The St. Luke’s regional hospital in Twin Falls maintains about 15 ICU beds that can provide ventilators, which are often required for COVID-19 patients in respiratory distress. Recently, the hospital has been treating 11 or 12 ICU patients on any given day, Kern said.
St. Luke’s is studying whether it might transfer non-COVID patients to its Wood River hospital south of Ketchum, but must abide by regulations limiting transfers to some smaller facilities, he said. The Wood River hospital has 25 inpatient beds.
“The whole region is stretched for resources,” Kern said.
The impact of the trend on people in Blaine County is greatest on patients with complex medical conditions that need to be treated at larger facilities, Kern said.
“It will be difficult to find places to transfer patients who need a high level of care,” he said.
The pressure on health care facilities can become difficult for staff, many of whom are working significant overtime, Kern said. The “grind” can be hard on front-line workers and can be “demoralizing” to medical professionals who always want to provide the best care possible to all patients, he said.
“It’s pretty rough,” Kern said.
Adding to the problem, Kern said, is a trend that more patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are waiting longer to go to the hospital and are more severely ill when they arrive than many patients in past months. Many of them need ventilators sooner and are sent to an ICU very quickly, he said.
In the St. Luke’s system, 90% to 95% of COVID-19 patients have not been vaccinated against the virus, Kern said.
Brianna Bodily, public information officer for the South Central Public Health District, said the district has been recording some “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19, in which people contract the virus despite being vaccinated. The district—which serves eight counties in the region—has recorded 19 breakthrough cases in Blaine County since vaccines became available last winter. Three breakthrough cases were recorded in Blaine County from Aug. 1-24, out of 81 documented COVID-19 infections, Bodily said.
“The high vaccination rate does seem to be protecting people there,” she said.
By Monday, 83% of eligible recipients ages 12 and older in Blaine County had been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Health and Welfare reported, while an additional 8% had received one dose of a two-dose series.
Kern said the very low rate of infection among vaccinated Idahoans—as well as evidence that vaccinated people who get COVID-19 do not get as sick as those who are not vaccinated—is proof that the vaccines are effective.
In part because of the mounting pressure on regional hospitals, the Health District moved Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level from “high” to “critical” last Thursday, Aug. 26.
The “critical” level is the highest risk rating in the district’s risk assessment model. The assessment is updated every two weeks.
“We are experiencing a very critical situation with our hospitals right now,” Bodily said.
On Aug. 26, the district was monitoring 83 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Blaine County and 10 probable cases, approximately double the number of cases it was monitoring two weeks earlier. By Monday, the number of confirmed cases being monitored had climbed to 88.
The spike in COVID-19 cases has also affected the Health District’s ability to adequately track all known COVID-19 cases, which “causes concern,” Bodily said. Case investigators are heavily burdened, she said, and might not always be able to immediately contact and talk to people who have tested positive for the virus. Some people—for a variety of reasons—simply cannot be reached. If all cases aren’t fully traced and tracked, infected people can be more prone to spreading the virus.
The spread of COVID-19 is also being fueled by the emergence of the delta variant, Kern said. Studies suggest that every person who contracts the delta variant—which is now the dominant strain of the virus in the United States—will infect five to nine other people, he said. That rate of transmission is twice that of the first recognized COVID-19 variant, the alpha variant.
Also contributing to the surge in infections is the state’s overall low rate of vaccination, Kern said. On Tuesday, 48.5% of Idaho’s eligible population of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, the Department of Health and Welfare reported.
“Science suggests that it is the best way to keep people from getting the virus, from severe illness and from death,” Kern said.
In addition, Kern said, if more Idahoans get vaccinated, children 12 and younger—who currently can’t be vaccinated—will encounter less exposure to the virus. That is important in a time when more young people are getting COVID-19 and the average age of patients who get ill from the virus is declining, he said.
While the surge is likely to continue in the near future, more vaccinations—combined with other mitigation measures, such as limiting social gatherings—could slow the steady march of COVID-19 and its impacts on health care systems, Kern said.
