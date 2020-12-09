Two more Blaine County residents have died of COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Welfare reported on Tuesday night.

A woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s became the eighth and ninth Blaine County residents to die of the disease, according to Brianna Bodily, spokeswoman for the South Central Public Health District. 

Both had underlying conditions, Bodily said. Neither lived in a long term care facility. Due to privacy concerns, she couldn't say more about the cases. 

The pair were two of 19 coronavirus deaths in Idaho reported on Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,074 people since the pandemic began. 

Idaho saw a record jump in cases on Tuesday, according to the state. The 2,012 confirmed and probable cases added on Dec. 8 bring the cumulative count to 113,905 people. Of those, Blaine County has accounted for 1,314 confirmed and 102 probable cases since March. 

