COVID-19 cases are again starting to increase slightly in Blaine County and the surrounding region.
The South Central Public Health District recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases in Blaine County in the week of May 6-12. The count is the highest weekly total in the county since mid-March, when the district reported 55 new cases in the week ending March 13. Since then, weekly counts have ranged from seven to 21.
Across the eight-county district, numbers are up marginally, according to district data.
The district is no longer conducting biweekly COVID-19 risk assessments for each of the counties it serves, but has instead moved to conducting monthly risk assessments. In its last set of risk assessments on April 21, the district rated Blaine County and the seven other south-central counties at the “minimal” threat level, the lowest of its four risk categories. The next risk assessment is scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 19.
The county’s risk was elevated through much of the winter from a surge in cases fueled by the omicron variant of virus that causes COVID-19. In the week ending Jan. 16, the district recorded 401 cases in Blaine County.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is also reporting slight upticks in COVID-19 case trends in Idaho and Blaine County. In Idaho, the daily seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 population was 7.3 on Friday, up from a low this year of 2.7 on April 10.
Blaine County’s daily seven-day moving average of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 population was 15.5 on Friday. After soaring to a record high of 444 on Jan. 9, it had dropped to 5 by April 9.
Through Friday, Health and Welfare had recorded 447,913 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,933 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 373 new cases on Friday. Some days in January, the state tallied record highs of more than 4,000 cases per day.
Through Friday, the department had recorded 6,059 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 30 deaths.
In Idaho, approximately 55% of the population ages 5-plus is “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, Health and Welfare reported Friday. Of the ages 12-plus population eligible for at least one booster dose, about 46% has received the additional shot, the department reported.
In Blaine County, 83% of the 5-plus population is fully vaccinated, the highest rate among all counties in Idaho, according to Health and Welfare. Ada County—which includes Boise—is the next highest, at 65%.
Nationwide, COVID-19 cases have also been trending slightly upward, with the “BA.2” omicron subvariant becoming the dominant strain this spring, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates. The CDC recorded approximately 44,000 new U.S. cases Sunday, after a significantly higher count of about 147,000 was recorded last Wednesday.
