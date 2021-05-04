The number of COVID-19 cases in Idaho continues to climb, but at a pace well below last winter, when case numbers spiked.
The state Department of Health and Welfare recorded 248 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide on Sunday and Monday. Since the pandemic began last winter, the state has recorded 188,024 cases of COVID-19 and 2,052 COVID-related deaths.
Blaine County has recorded 2,364 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, with 18 deaths attributed to the virus.
On April 29, the COVID-19 risk level in Blaine County was rated as “high.” The risk will be reassessed by the county on Thursday.
Dr. Terry Ahern, medical director of the emergency department at St. Luke’s Wood River, said St. Luke’s has been seeing fewer COVID-19 cases recently, but he thinks the situation will have to be monitored closely as the summer tourist season approaches.
“I’m hopeful,” he said.
By Tuesday morning, Idaho health-care providers had administered 1,080,893 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 609,482 people, with 504,388 deemed fully vaccinated. The federally approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, while the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine requires only one shot.
In Blaine County, more than 14,000 people have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the state reported Tuesday. Just under 75% of the county’s population of people ages 16 and older has been vaccinated.
Anyone age 16-plus can get a free COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people ages 16 and 17. Pfizer is expected to gain emergency-use authorization from the federal government by next week for its vaccine to be administered to U.S. children and teens ages 12-15, national media reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In